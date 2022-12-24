You’re a mean one Mr. Grinch: Trying to fit in up north in Brainerd for 3 and a half years

WHOVILLE — A few weeks before I, the lakes area sports grinch, moved to Brainerd to start my job as the newest sports scribe for the Dispatch, I had a conversation with my former junior varsity basketball coach and high school activities director Curt Wetsel at church.

Wetsel retired after 36 years as the AD at the wonderful New Life Academy in Woodbury (not New Hope) in 2016.

“I’m excited for you to go up to Brainerd,” he told me. “You’ll cover my old football coach Ron Stolski. He’s a great guy and coach.”

Wetsel, a 1967 Princeton High School graduate, played for Stolski a few stops before Stolski came to Brainerd in 1975.

So I’ll be covering your high school football coach and you retired three years ago, I thought to myself. What am I getting myself into?

(I also tell this story to remind you, the reader, that I did in fact go to a private high school. Wade Haapajoki just stopped reading.)

Well, after a season of “off the record interviews” and lessons on the “Warrior Way,” Brainerd went 3-7 in my first season covering Stolski and Warrior football in 2019.

Stolski retired from the sidelines in January of 2020. I highly doubt a naive 23-year-old reporter taking over the Warrior football beat made him retire, but it was an honor and a privilege to document the last season of a coaching icon and legend.

I guess the 2019 football season was the start of what became known as the “Conrad Curse.”

Sports Grinch

Before I could even finish a year in the lakes area, a virus swept through the nation and canceled the spring season of 2020. The first baseball game I’d cover as a Dispatch reporter was a VFW 16U game.

Jason Freed, who took over for Stolski as the new Warrior football coach, won his first game as Brainerd head coach. It was a cold autumn Saturday in late October because of the virus.

It’d be the only win the Warriors would see in 2020 as after four games a virus outbreak forced them to end the season.

A strange moment in time.

“Conrad’s Curse” didn’t stop there. It spread. Even to basketball.

After covering another under .500 season of Warrior football in 2021, the boys’ basketball team lost the first three games I covered.

The real test came in February of this year. Before heading back to Brainerd after a weekend in the cities, I invited a buddy to watch Brainerd play Robbinsdale Armstrong with me on a Saturday afternoon.

They lost 60-56. After the game, I went to chat with head coach Charlie Schoeck and before I could muster out a “‘tough loss’” he says:

“Oh, Conrad was here? No wonder we lost.”

I quickly fell back into favor with the boys’ basketball program when I rode the bus with the team down to Buffalo for a Section 8-4A semifinal last March.

It was a Warrior upset over the top-seeded Bison behind 20 second-half points from soon-to-be Brainerd Dispatch All-Area Player of the Year Johnny Pecarich.

Final: Brainerd 64, Buffalo 57



Johnny Pecarich with 20 all in the second half.



Nate Dahl with 16 for the Bison@JeremyMillsop @JaredMartyMN — Conrad Engstrom (@the_rad34) March 12, 2022

The “Conard Curse” was put to bed for good this fall. The Brainerd Warriors football team finished with a winning record for the first time since my arrival to the area.

Brainerd would finish 5-4 with a perfect 4-0 North Central Red Subdistrict record. It featured Freed’s first wins over Moorhead and Bemidji. It featured an improbable comeback win against Alexandria where the Warriors scored 15 points in the last seven minutes to prevail 15-14.

Even Freed mentioned the elephant in the room at the end-of-year football banquet:

“This year, we broke the ‘Conrad Curse,’” he said.

Let it be known that I’m not the only grinch in the lakes area.

My Twitter timeline in the fall gets flooded every football Friday with armchair coaches who bash Freed and his staff.

Get a clue. Freed promptly shoved it right in the faces of all the haters by winning Coach of the Year in the subdistrict.

Offensive Coordinator Troy Nelson, who received his fair share of Scrooge McDuck commentary from these Twitter trolls, also got the last laugh as he won assistant coach of the year in the subdistrict.

Well deserved for both coaches if you ask me.

Better yet. It's come to my attention that @JasonFreed96 was district coach of year. He was just too shy to share. Congrats coach! https://t.co/H99HppYINF — Conrad Engstrom (@the_rad34) November 22, 2022

I’d be lying if I said Brainerd hasn’t grown on me and made this Grinch’s cold heart a little bigger.

Schoeck was gracious enough to allow me to join him in the gym and help coach the boys’ basketball team this summer and fall.

It was fun to be back in the gym in a team environment. It also gave me a chance to play with the high schoolers to see how washed I’ve become.

Predictably, my first time playing 5-on-5 this summer I got a steal and as I’m about to start the fast break with the ball in my hands, I trip and fall to the floor like it was a Slip 'N Slide.

After the embarrassment, I knew I was washed. If you don’t believe me, senior guard Nick Evanson will gladly tell you. (Side note: The Rad-Evanson combo has never lost on the golf course).

Officially washed 🏀



Just ask @evanson_nick — Conrad Engstrom (@the_rad34) June 22, 2022

It would be foolish of me to not mention tennis in this manifesto.

I dubbed myself the lakes area’s best tennis reporter on Twitter in one of my “‘hey, I’m working’” tweets I do when I’m at an event.

Brainerd activities director Jack Freeman now strictly refers to me by the acronym TLABTR.

And what’s not to like about Warrior tennis?

The boys’ tennis team won the Central Lakes Conference title outright in May after Eli McConkey won a second-set tiebreaker 7-3 at No. 3 singles to knock off St. Cloud 4-3.

He was carried off the tennis court by his teammates like he was Rudy and I was there for it.

Eli McConkey carried off by his teammates as his 7-3 win in the second set tiebreak at No. 3 Singles gives the Warriors the outright Central Lakes Conference title with a 4-3 win over St. Cloud.@JeremyMillsop @Dispatchbizbuzz @BRDWarriorsAD pic.twitter.com/lF4VLylhjh — Conrad Engstrom (@the_rad34) May 16, 2022

The girls’ tennis team followed the boys with an 8-0 Central Lakes Conference record and their fourth consecutive conference title this fall.

There are so many cool moments that happened over the last year that I got to tell the story of: Girls basketball winning its first playoff game since 2012; girls’ hockey coach Tate Rusk giving me a big bear hug at center ice in Fergus Falls after his team won the Section 8-2A title against Moorhead to reach state; Andrew Albright winning the state title in the shot put, which boys’ track and field coach Rod Reuer said was the first state champion he’d coached.

My boss, Jeremy Millsop, covered most of the Brainerd Warrior softball team’s journey to a second-place state finish in Class 4A. However, the one softball game I covered last spring was a thrilling 2-1 win over Forest Lake which clinched a perfect regular season for the Warriors.

It’s hard to be too much of a Grinch when I get paid to go cover these games with great coaches and athletes, who always take time to answer questions after wins and losses.

A special shout-out goes to Brainerd running backs coach John Stumpf, whose truck transported the Grinch to and from away football games this fall.

I’m thankful for the power strip in his truck, so I could file my stories on the road and be home by midnight most Friday nights.

Sorry no postgame recap @theshow47 said “get in the car” — Conrad Engstrom (@the_rad34) October 1, 2022

It also gives me a chance to remind Stumpf I’ve written nearly 1,200 words without mentioning Pequot Lakes which he jokes is “my favorite school.”

And he’s right. I’ve written enough about the Patriots and their state-caliber girls’ basketball, boys’ basketball and volleyball teams.

I’m excited to see what 2023 will bring. I sincerely thank you for welcoming a metro guy like me with open arms.

In true Grinch fashion, I end by saying my heart has grown to love Brainerd and the lakes area.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.