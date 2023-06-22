Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Youth Baseball: Brainerd 10U wins in Sartell

The Brainerd 10U baseball team goes 4-1 in Sartell to get first place

Brainerd 10U baseball team
The Brainerd 10U Baseball celebrates a first-place finish in Sartell. (Pictured: Isaac Pickar, Luke Ruzynski, Nolan Olson, Jack Lindner, Owen Huberty, Joe Johnson Back Row: Bentley Rife, Wesley Lindstrom, Will Porter, Drew Hochmayr, William Delaney, Dylan Gulstad. Coaches: Andy Pickar, Matt Delaney, Nate Olson)
Today at 6:14 PM

The Brainerd 10U baseball team went 4-1 to win a nine-team tournament June 17-18 in Sartell.

Brainerd lost to Rogers 16-12 in the first pool game and bounced back to beat Morris 10-9. In bracket games, Brainerd rattled off wins against Pierz, Little Falls and Royalton to win the championship.

The 10U team is qualified to play in the MYAS State Tournament held in Brooklyn Park July 14-16.

