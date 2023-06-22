Youth Baseball: Brainerd 10U wins in Sartell

The Brainerd 10U baseball team went 4-1 to win a nine-team tournament June 17-18 in Sartell.

Brainerd lost to Rogers 16-12 in the first pool game and bounced back to beat Morris 10-9. In bracket games, Brainerd rattled off wins against Pierz, Little Falls and Royalton to win the championship.

The 10U team is qualified to play in the MYAS State Tournament held in Brooklyn Park July 14-16.