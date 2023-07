BRAINERD — The Brainerd/Baxter 14U team capped its season going 1-2 in the 14AAA Gopher State Tournament of Champions July 21-23 in Brainerd.

Brainerd/Baxter lost to Elk River 5-2, beat Champlin Park 4-2 and lost to Fairmont 4-2 to not get out of pool play.

Wayzata won the tournament and beat Minntonka 7-6 in the championship game.