Youth Soccer: Brainerd Blast competes in the Lakeville Father's Day Cup

The Brainerd Blast 15U boys soccer team recorded four shut out wins to grab the first-place title in the Lakeville Father's Day Cup Sunday, June 18, 2023.

The 15U team won 6-0, 7-0, 2-0 and 6-0 in the championship game.

The Brainerd Blast 12U soccer team won the championship in the Lakeville Father's Day Cup Sunday, June 18, 2023. Submitted Photo

The 12U boys team also won the championship with a 4-1 win in the finals against Salvo SC Central Red.

The 13U girls team made the finals, but lost to Minneapolis United Nova 5-1 to get second place.