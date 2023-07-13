Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
MLB: Anderson placed on 60-day IL

Nick Anderson placed on the IL with a right shoulder strain

Former Brainerd Warriors pitcher Nick Anderson is in his fifth season in the major leagues as a relief pitcher for the Atlanta Braves.

Anderson was placed on the 60-day injured list Tuesday, July 13, with a right shoulder strain. The earliest he could return to the field is early September.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound righty has pitched in 34 games this season and is 4-0 with one save and 15 holds.

In 35.1 innings pitched this season, Anderson has allowed 14 runs, 12 earned, on 30 hits and nine walks for a 3.06 ERA. He has 36 strikeouts.

Heading into the All-Star break, the Braves own the best record in the Major Leagues and lead the National League East by 8.5 games over the Miami Marlins with a 60-29 record. They are 28-7 when Anderson pitches.

Anderson missed most of the 2022 season due to an elbow injury.

