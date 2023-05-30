MLB: Anderson watch

Former Brainerd Warriors pitcher Nick Anderson is in his fifth season in the major leagues as a relief pitcher for the Atlanta Braves.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound righty has pitched in 21 games this season and is 3-0 with one save and eight holds.

In 22.1 innings pitched this season, Anderson has allowed 10 runs, nine earned, on 16 hits and three walks for a 3.63 ERA. He has 27 strikeouts. Of his 287 pitches thrown, 70% have been for strikes.

In his last two appearances, he recorded three strikeouts in two innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In the Dodgers game May 25, Anderson earned the win and struck out two in his one inning pitched.