MLB: Anderson watch

Former Brainerd Warriors pitcher Nick Anderson is in his fifth season in the major leagues as a relief pitcher for the Atlanta Braves.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound righty has pitched in 27 games this season and is 4-0 with one save and 10 holds.

In 28.1 innings pitched this season, Anderson has allowed 12 runs, 11 earned, on 24 hits and five walks for a 3.49 ERA. He has 32 strikeouts.

In his last appearance, struck out two and walked one in the ninth inning of the Braves 10-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies June 17.

The Braves lead the National League East by four and a half games over the Miami Marlins with a 46-26 record. They are 21-6 when Anderson pitches.

