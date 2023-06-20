MLB: Anderson watch
Nick Anderson appeared in one game over the weekend for the Braves
Former Brainerd Warriors pitcher Nick Anderson is in his fifth season in the major leagues as a relief pitcher for the Atlanta Braves.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound righty has pitched in 27 games this season and is 4-0 with one save and 10 holds.
In 28.1 innings pitched this season, Anderson has allowed 12 runs, 11 earned, on 24 hits and five walks for a 3.49 ERA. He has 32 strikeouts.
In his last appearance, struck out two and walked one in the ninth inning of the Braves 10-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies June 17.
The Braves lead the National League East by four and a half games over the Miami Marlins with a 46-26 record. They are 21-6 when Anderson pitches.
