Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Pro

MLB: Anderson watch

Nick Anderson appeared in one game over the weekend for the Braves

Nick Anderson
Nick Anderson
Today at 9:58 PM

Former Brainerd Warriors pitcher Nick Anderson is in his fifth season in the major leagues as a relief pitcher for the Atlanta Braves.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound righty has pitched in 27 games this season and is 4-0 with one save and 10 holds.

In 28.1 innings pitched this season, Anderson has allowed 12 runs, 11 earned, on 24 hits and five walks for a 3.49 ERA. He has 32 strikeouts.

In his last appearance, struck out two and walked one in the ninth inning of the Braves 10-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies June 17.

The Braves lead the National League East by four and a half games over the Miami Marlins with a 46-26 record. They are 21-6 when Anderson pitches.

What To Read Next
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins
Pro
Walks help doom Twins in series-opening loss to Red Sox
June 19, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair makes a save against Toronto FC in the first half June 3, 2023, in St. Paul.
Pro
Loons to miss Dayne St. Clair and others for handful of upcoming matches
June 19, 2023 07:20 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
4235920+Minnesota-Lynx.gif
Pro
High-scoring Aces blast past the Lynx
June 18, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Ellen Lange races in a heat race on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at North Central Speedway in Barrows.
Sports
Stock Car Racing: Lange grabs 1st win as a teenager
June 19, 2023 03:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Lindholm
batter swinging.
Sports
Baseball: Harvest holds 7th annual Father-Son event
June 19, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
photos of paddlers honoring soldiers
Local
Veterans voyage the Mississippi River to Stop Soldier Suicide
June 18, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Hannah Ward
A firefighter putting water on a wildfire.
Local
Wildfire along the Pine River burns 5 acres
June 18, 2023 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier