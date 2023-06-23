MLB: Anderson watch

Former Brainerd Warriors pitcher Nick Anderson is in his fifth season in the major leagues as a relief pitcher for the Atlanta Braves.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound righty has pitched in 29 games this season and is 4-0 with one save and 11 holds.

In 30.1 innings pitched this season, Anderson has allowed 13 runs, 11 earned, on 26 hits and seven walks for a 3.26 ERA. He has 33 strikeouts.

In his last two appearances, Anderson pitched a scoreless inning against the Philadelphia Phillies June 20. He recorded a hold to help the Braves grab a 4-2 win.

Anderson pitched the 10th inning for the Braves on June 22 and allowed one unearned run to help the Braves get a 5-1 win.

The Braves lead the National League East by six and a half games over the Miami Marlins with a 48-26 record. They are 23-6 when Anderson pitches.