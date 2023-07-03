Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
MLB: Anderson watch

Brainerd's Nick Anderson pitches for the Atlanta Braves

Today at 8:52 PM

Former Brainerd Warriors pitcher Nick Anderson is in his fifth season in the major leagues as a relief pitcher for the Atlanta Braves.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound righty has pitched in 32 games this season and is 4-0 with one save and 13 holds.

In 33 innings pitched this season, Anderson has allowed 14 runs, 12 earned, on 29 hits and eight walks for a 3.27 ERA. He has 35 strikeouts.

In his last appearance, Anderson pitched a scoreless inning against the Miami Marlins on July 1. He allowed one hit and helped the Braves grab a 7-0 win.

The Braves lead the National League East by nine games over the Marlins with a 56-27 record. They are 26-6 when Anderson pitches.

