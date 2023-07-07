Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Pro

MLB: Anderson watch

Brainerd's Nick Anderson is currently pitching for the Atlanta Braves.

Nick Anderson
Nick Anderson
Today at 9:15 PM

Former Brainerd Warriors pitcher Nick Anderson is in his fifth season in the major leagues as a relief pitcher for the Atlanta Braves.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound righty has pitched in 34 games this season and is 4-0 with one save and 14 holds.

In 34.1 innings pitched this season, Anderson has allowed 14 runs, 12 earned, on 29 hits and eight walks for a 3.15 ERA. He has 35 strikeouts.

In his last two appearances, Anderson pitched on back-to-back days against the Cleveland Guardians July 3 and July 4. Anderson recorded a hold on July 3 when he pitched 0.1 innings to close out the eighth inning and help the Braves grab a 4-2 win.

Anderson pitched a scoreless ninth inning against the Guardians on July 4 in a Braves 6-5 loss in extra innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Braves lead the National League East by 8.5 games over the Miami Marlins with a 58-28 record. They are 27-7 when Anderson pitches.

What To Read Next
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets
Pro
‘I want to be feared as a defender’: Timberwolves forward Josh Minott has high goals
6h ago
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Twins infielder Royce Lewis reacts after scoring a run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning June 21, 2023, in Minneapolis.
Pro
Twins prepare for highest draft pick — No. 5 — since Royce Lewis
7h ago
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier drew a shooting foul on Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith in the first quarter. Collier scored 32 points in the Lynx's 90-83 victory July 5, 2023, in Minneapolis.
Pro
Lynx lean on Collier to best Fever
1d ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
People listen to Jack Franzen's Muddy Water Band on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Gregory Park during the Music in Park series in Brainerd. Performances in the series feature different bands playing on Thursday nights during summer and is a collaboration between The Center and Brainerd Parks and Recreation.
Local
People enjoy music in the park
55m ago
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Dunmire's on the Lakes was featured by America's Best Restaurants.
Prep
Area Dining: Dunmire’s hits the big lights and does not disappoint
1d ago
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
pine-river-150th-logo.jpg
Community
Pine River's 150th Celebration bursting with events July 6-8
10h ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal