MLB: Anderson watch

Former Brainerd Warriors pitcher Nick Anderson is in his fifth season in the major leagues as a relief pitcher for the Atlanta Braves.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound righty has pitched in 34 games this season and is 4-0 with one save and 14 holds.

In 34.1 innings pitched this season, Anderson has allowed 14 runs, 12 earned, on 29 hits and eight walks for a 3.15 ERA. He has 35 strikeouts.

In his last two appearances, Anderson pitched on back-to-back days against the Cleveland Guardians July 3 and July 4. Anderson recorded a hold on July 3 when he pitched 0.1 innings to close out the eighth inning and help the Braves grab a 4-2 win.

Anderson pitched a scoreless ninth inning against the Guardians on July 4 in a Braves 6-5 loss in extra innings.

The Braves lead the National League East by 8.5 games over the Miami Marlins with a 58-28 record. They are 27-7 when Anderson pitches.