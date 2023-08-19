Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, August 18

NHRA: Kalitta in top spot after Friday single-session Top Fuel qualifying

Day One of qualifying at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals Friday, Aug. 18, at Brainerd International Raceway.

First Round Action of 41st Annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals .
Doug Kalitta (right) races in the Top Fuel qualifying sessions Friday, Aug. 18, in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Conrad Engstrom
By Conrad Engstrom
Today at 9:35 PM

BRAINERD — Due to darkness only one qualifying session was run during the first day of qualifying at Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals Friday, Aug. 18, at Brainerd International Raceway.

At the start of the second Funny Car qualifying session, an oil spill caused a 53-minute delay. When Funny Car finished at 8 p.m. the Top Fuel drivers and teams met and decided not to race the second qualifying session.

Doug Kalitta recorded the top time in the first qualifying session in the Top Fuel with a 3.757 elapsed time with a top speed of 330.31 mph. He’s the top qualifier headed into Saturday and with temperatures in mid-90s it could hold.

“This track is usually really good,” Kalitta said. “It was unfortunate that we couldn’t get that second run. I guess we ran out of daylight. I’m proud of our guys and we will see how it holds up tomorrow. They will have this place dialed in tomorrow. We are planning on stepping it up for tomorrow, but it’s good to have that .757 to fall back on.”

This season Kalitta holds one No. 1 qualifier to his name, but no wins. He’s finished second second twice and reached the semifinals two other times.

Kalitta sits on 49 career wins and he would like No. 50 to come at BIR.

“We are definitely hungry for a win,” he said. “But if you just make it to finals in every race you can keep your points going. Hopefully, we will get into that winning category soon. Obvouisly this place would be a great place to do it. I love coming to Brainerd.”

Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.
A racecar lifts its wheels off the track at Brainerd International Raceway with people watching in the background
48/48: A C Stock lifts its wheels during qualifying on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the 41st Annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway. Professional and amateur racing will continue through the weekend.

Steve Torrence, who has won the last two Top Fuel trophies at BIR, is second in qualifying after Day One with an elapsed time of 3.758 at 328.54 mph. Brittany Force is third at 3.762 elapsed time at 331.45 mph and Leah Pruett fourth at 3.777 and 327.35 mph.

Saturday’s Top Fuel qualifying first session begins at 1:30 p.m. with the second session at 4:15 p.m.

Day One Qualifying times: 1-Doug Kalitta 3.757 ET, 330.31 mph; 2-Steve Torrence 3.758, 328.54; 3-Brittany Force 3.762, 331.45; 4-Leah Pruett 3.777, 327.35; 5-Antron Brown 3.780, 327.27; 6-Justin Ashle 3.780, 324.05; 7-Mike Salinas 3.784, 330.07; 8-Austin Prock 3.795, 321.12; 9-Tony Schumacher 3.828, 322.34; 10-Clay Millican 3.832, 276.75; 11-Kyle Wurtzel 3.853, 310.84; 12-Terry Totten 4.128, 302.35; 13-Shawn Langdon 4.291, 190.43; 14-Josh Hart 4.431, 180.24.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.

Conrad Engstrom
By Conrad Engstrom
Started at the Dispatch in June of 2019.
