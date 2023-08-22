Rowing: Brainerd rowing club competes in Canada

KNORA, Canada — The Brainerd Lakes Rowing Club competed in the 118th Northwestern International Rowing Association event Aug. 18-19 in Kenora, Canada.

Thirteen different clubs from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Vermont, Ontario, Manitoba and Alberta competed.

In the preliminaries of the Junior Women’s Quad, the team of Josie Naillon, Kate Haglin, Bridget Collins and Rio Neifert placed sixth. Collins placed third and Gabby Bratney fourth in the Junior Women’s Singles.

The team of Gabe Hallgren, Austin Nichols, Mullin Bratney and Isaac Boesen placed fifth in the Junior Men’s Quad. Kate Haglin and Arabelle Boesen finished fifth in the Junior Women’s Doubles. In the Junior Women’s U16 Double Josie Naillon and Gabby Bratney were seventh.

A Junior Men's Doubles team from the Brainerd Lakes Rowing Club competes Aug. 18-19, 2023 in the Northwestern International Rowing Association Regatta in Kenora, Canada. Contributed by Tammy Hallgren

Gabe Hallgren and Isaac Boesen placed second in the Junior Men’s Double. They advanced to the finals and finished fifth overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Junior Men’s Double U16 saw Mullen Bratney and Austin Nichols) finish fifth.

Kristin Miller and Deby Zarling joined Kate Haglin, Arabelle Boesen, Rio Neifert,

Josie Naillon and Gabby Bratney to race the Women’s 8. Brooke Watland was the

coxswain. They finished sixth in the preliminaries.

Gabe Hallgren won his heat in the Jr Men’s single. He advanced to the finals. His

final race was scheduled for late Saturday afternoon. The winds increased

throughout the day. By the time the finals were scheduled, there were whitecaps on the lake. Hallgren’s final race was canceled.