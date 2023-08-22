Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Rowing: Brainerd rowing club competes in Canada

Results from the 118th NWIRA

A member of the Brainerd Lakes Rowing Club competes.
A member of the Brainerd Lakes Rowing Club competes Aug. 18-19, 2023 in the Northwestern International Rowing Association Regatta in Kenora, Canada.
Contributed by Tammy Hallgren
Today at 5:57 AM

KNORA, Canada — The Brainerd Lakes Rowing Club competed in the 118th Northwestern International Rowing Association event Aug. 18-19 in Kenora, Canada.

Thirteen different clubs from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Vermont, Ontario, Manitoba and Alberta competed.

In the preliminaries of the Junior Women’s Quad, the team of Josie Naillon, Kate Haglin, Bridget Collins and Rio Neifert placed sixth. Collins placed third and Gabby Bratney fourth in the Junior Women’s Singles.

The team of Gabe Hallgren, Austin Nichols, Mullin Bratney and Isaac Boesen placed fifth in the Junior Men’s Quad. Kate Haglin and Arabelle Boesen finished fifth in the Junior Women’s Doubles. In the Junior Women’s U16 Double Josie Naillon and Gabby Bratney were seventh.

A doubles team from the Brainerd Lakes Rowing Club competes.
A Junior Men's Doubles team from the Brainerd Lakes Rowing Club competes Aug. 18-19, 2023 in the Northwestern International Rowing Association Regatta in Kenora, Canada.
Contributed by Tammy Hallgren

Gabe Hallgren and Isaac Boesen placed second in the Junior Men’s Double. They advanced to the finals and finished fifth overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Junior Men’s Double U16 saw Mullen Bratney and Austin Nichols) finish fifth.

Kristin Miller and Deby Zarling joined Kate Haglin, Arabelle Boesen, Rio Neifert,

Josie Naillon and Gabby Bratney to race the Women’s 8. Brooke Watland was the

coxswain. They finished sixth in the preliminaries.

Gabe Hallgren won his heat in the Jr Men’s single. He advanced to the finals. His

final race was scheduled for late Saturday afternoon. The winds increased

throughout the day. By the time the finals were scheduled, there were whitecaps on the lake. Hallgren’s final race was canceled.

What To Read Next
A movie post for "Blue Beetle."
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘Blue Beetle’ soars with humorous take on superheroes
18m ago
 · 
By  Frank Lee
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Aug. 22
1h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Wash out of land.
Local
Brainerd council declares SW 4th washout emergency
8h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
082223-CO-weekly-reports-2-many-lines.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Fishing without licenses and with too many lines
14h ago
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
Avery Herdering
Prep
Volleyball: The mental side of volleyball
16h ago
 · 
By  Avery Herdering
Woman standing in front of people.
Local
State senators make stop in Brainerd
1d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Crowds at NHRA at BIR on Friday.
Local
For the love of speed
1d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier