Rowing: Brainerd teams compete in 63rd Duluth Regatta

DULUTH — 10 different Brainerd Rowing Club teams competed Saturday, July 15, in the 63rd annual Duluth International Regatta at the Duluth Rowing Club boathouse on Park Point.

There were 400 total participants from 11 crews. The crews were from Minnesota, Michigan and Canada.

The Brainerd Rowing team of Danise Miller, Amber Ladd, Deby Zarling, Shelly Thelen, Kirsten Miller, Amber Schlegel, KC Brekken, Susan Moen and coxswain Brooke Watlund compete in the women's 8 division on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in the Duluth International Regatta. Contributed photo

Brainerd finished ninth overall. Brainerd featured nine women competing and 15 members of the Brainerd High School rowing club. Four of the boys competed last year in the Duluth Regatta and two competed in Kenora, Canada. This was the first regatta for the girls’ team and the women’s team.

Branerd's junior men's doubles team of Gabe Hallgren and Danny Johnson competes on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in the Duluth International Regatta. Contributed photo

Participants race a 2000-meter course. The longest boat is 60 feet with the single shell 28 feet. The coxswain steers the boat and calls out directions. the quad, double and single boats do not have a coxswain. The high school coach is Rykken Johnson and the women’s coach is Brooke Watlund.

Results

The Brainerd Rowing Jr men's 4+ team of Emma Boesen (coxswain) Brigt Johnson, Isaac Boesen, Gabe Hallgren and Danny Johnson competes on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in the Duluth International Regatta. Contributed photo

Women’s 8: Susan Moen, KC Brekken, Amber Schlegel, Kirsten Miller, Shelly Thelen, Deby Zarling, Amber Ladd, Danise Miller Coxswain Brooke Watlund 7th place

Mixed 4+: Kate Haglin, Eli Hallgren, Gabe Hallgren, Bridget Collins Coxswain Brooke Watlund 2nd

Jr. Men’s Double: Danny Johnson & Gabe Hallgren 6th place

Jr Men’s Double: Isaac Boesen & Brigt Johnson 13th place

Jr Women’s Double: Kate Haglin & Josie Naillon 19th place

Jr Women’s Double: Gabby Bratney & Arabelle Boesen 21st place

Jr Men’s quad; Mullen Bratney, Axton Svir, Beckett Svir, Austin Nichols 12th place

Jr Women’s 4+: Kate Haglin, Arabelle Boesen, Gabby Bratney, Josie Naillon, coxswain Emma Boesen 10th place

Jr Men’s 4+: Danny Johnson, Gabe Hallgren, Isaac Boesen, Brigt Johnson coxswain Emma Boesen 5th place

Jr Men’s 4+: Mullen Bratney, Axton Svir, Beckett Svir, Austin Nichols, coxswain Hudson Breckken 10th place