6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Rowing: Brainerd teams compete in 63rd Duluth Regatta

The Brainerd rowing club and rowing team competed in the rowing regatta over the weekend.

A Brainerd rowing team competes.
Arabelle Boesen and Gabby Bratney of the Brainerd Women's Rowing Club compete in the Junior women doubles division on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in the Duluth International Regatta
Contributed photo
Today at 10:35 AM

DULUTH — 10 different Brainerd Rowing Club teams competed Saturday, July 15, in the 63rd annual Duluth International Regatta at the Duluth Rowing Club boathouse on Park Point.

There were 400 total participants from 11 crews. The crews were from Minnesota, Michigan and Canada.

A Brainerd rowing team competes
The Brainerd Rowing team of Danise Miller, Amber Ladd, Deby Zarling, Shelly Thelen, Kirsten Miller, Amber Schlegel, KC Brekken, Susan Moen and coxswain Brooke Watlund compete in the women's 8 division on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in the Duluth International Regatta.
Contributed photo

Brainerd finished ninth overall. Brainerd featured nine women competing and 15 members of the Brainerd High School rowing club. Four of the boys competed last year in the Duluth Regatta and two competed in Kenora, Canada. This was the first regatta for the girls’ team and the women’s team.

A Brainerd team competes
Branerd's junior men's doubles team of Gabe Hallgren and Danny Johnson competes on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in the Duluth International Regatta.
Contributed photo

Participants race a 2000-meter course. The longest boat is 60 feet with the single shell 28 feet. The coxswain steers the boat and calls out directions. the quad, double and single boats do not have a coxswain. The high school coach is Rykken Johnson and the women’s coach is Brooke Watlund.

Results

Brainerd rowing team competes
The Brainerd Rowing Jr men's 4+ team of Emma Boesen (coxswain) Brigt Johnson, Isaac Boesen, Gabe Hallgren and Danny Johnson competes on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in the Duluth International Regatta.
Contributed photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s 8: Susan Moen, KC Brekken, Amber Schlegel, Kirsten Miller, Shelly Thelen, Deby Zarling, Amber Ladd, Danise Miller Coxswain Brooke Watlund 7th place

Mixed 4+: Kate Haglin, Eli Hallgren, Gabe Hallgren, Bridget Collins Coxswain Brooke Watlund 2nd

Jr. Men’s Double: Danny Johnson & Gabe Hallgren 6th place

Jr Men’s Double: Isaac Boesen & Brigt Johnson 13th place

Jr Women’s Double: Kate Haglin & Josie Naillon 19th place

Jr Women’s Double: Gabby Bratney & Arabelle Boesen 21st place

Jr Men’s quad; Mullen Bratney, Axton Svir, Beckett Svir, Austin Nichols 12th place

Jr Women’s 4+: Kate Haglin, Arabelle Boesen, Gabby Bratney, Josie Naillon, coxswain Emma Boesen 10th place

Jr Men’s 4+: Danny Johnson, Gabe Hallgren, Isaac Boesen, Brigt Johnson coxswain Emma Boesen 5th place

Jr Men’s 4+: Mullen Bratney, Axton Svir, Beckett Svir, Austin Nichols, coxswain Hudson Breckken 10th place

A Brainerd rowing team compets
Emma Boesen (coxswain) Arabelle Boesen, Josie Naillon and Kate Haglin of the Brainerd rowing team compete on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in the Duluth International Regatta.
Contributed photo

What To Read Next
baseball.jpg
Sports
Baseball: Harvest split over weekend
20m ago
0429baseball.jpg
Sports
Victory League Baseball: Tuatges, Buckman top Rebels
35m ago
Karsnia_Sophia.JPG
Sports
Golf: Karsnia posts top 10
2h ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
071823.N.FF.WallinDecals
North Dakota
Fundraisers, tributes for Fargo police grow quickly after deadly shooting
4h ago
 · 
By  Wendy Reuer
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - July 18
5h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Tallen Hansen and Logan Hansen pose for a photo in front of a fire truck.
Local
2 boys recognized for saving life of Pillager crash victim
2d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier