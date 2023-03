SAN DIEGO — Former Brainerd High School graduate Abbie Tuomi was the top female finisher for the San Diego Half Marathon Sunday, March 26.

Tuomi, 38, posted a 1:19.46 to finish 15th overall. She ran a 6:05 minutes per mile pace and topped the next female finisher by almost two minutes.

Her time qualified her for the Boston Marathon scheduled for April 18.