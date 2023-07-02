Skills on display at Vikings Youth Football Camp in Brainerd

BRAINERD — A Minnesota Vikings Youth Football Camp arrived in Brainerd Thursday, June 29, as part of a statewide program to bring the professional football organization to cities and towns across the state.

The one-day, no-contact program focuses on skills for boys and girls age 6 to 14. The organization supports children of all skill levels for the experience.

Joe Rush, Minnesota Vikings youth and high school football manager, said about 200 children took part in the skills and drills clinic at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.

"We travel the state every summer doing youth football camps, free youth football camps really, including Outstate Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa. But we spend about two or three days a week just traveling around the state putting on free football clinics — really trying to grow the game at the grassroots level."

Eric Meng, senior player development, high school and youth coach for the Vikings, said the Brainerd lakes community children had a lot of energy at Thursday's camp.

"I hope they go and talk about football at home and with their friends and get involved and bring their friends out, boys and girls for the football up here," Meng said.

Rush said they've established great relationships in the Brainerd lakes area.

"A rich history of football up here in Brainerd," Rush said. " ... Anything that we can do to give back to this community is important to us."

The Minnesota Vikings website noted its youth football program with youth development coaches provides an opportunity to grow football knowledge and skills.

This month, the youth camps traveled to Little Falls and Brainerd. The two cities were among 10 communities with camps scheduled in June and July with most in Minnesota, but also reaching into North Dakota and Iowa.