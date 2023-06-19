Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
St. Mathias Devils vs Pierz Bulldogs Victory League Baseball 061723 klick! Gallery

Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on BrainerdDispatch.com

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 10:14 PM
Hitter swings the bat.
Pierz vs St. Mathias Baseball 3 062123.jpg
St. Mathias' Jonathan Benson hits the ball against Pierz on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias' Connor Wicklund hits the ball against Pierz on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St. Mathias Baseball 2 062123.jpg
St. Mathias' Connor Wicklund hits the ball against Pierz on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Pierz's Chuck Boser hits the ball against St. Mathias on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St. Mathias Baseball 5 062123.jpg
Pierz's Chuck Boser hits the ball against St. Mathias on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias' Braxton Tautges throws to first against Pierz on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St. Mathias Baseball 1 062123.jpg
St. Mathias' Braxton Tautges throws to first against Pierz on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Pierz's Kirby Fischer pitches against St. Mathias on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St. Mathias Baseball 4 062123.jpg
Pierz's Kirby Fischer pitches against St. Mathias on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St Mathias Baseball 062123 (1).JPG
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St Mathias Baseball 062123 (2).JPG
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St Mathias Baseball 062123 (3).JPG
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St Mathias Baseball 062123 (4).JPG
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St Mathias Baseball 062123 (5).JPG
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St Mathias Baseball 062123 (6).JPG
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St Mathias Baseball 062123 (7).JPG
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St Mathias Baseball 062123 (8).JPG
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St Mathias Baseball 062123 (9).JPG
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St Mathias Baseball 062123 (10).JPG
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St Mathias Baseball 062123 (11).JPG
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St Mathias Baseball 062123 (12).JPG
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St Mathias Baseball 062123 (13).JPG
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St Mathias Baseball 062123 (14).JPG
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St Mathias Baseball 062123 (15).JPG
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St Mathias Baseball 062123 (16).JPG
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St Mathias Baseball 062123 (17).JPG
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St Mathias Baseball 062123 (18).JPG
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St Mathias Baseball 062123 (19).JPG
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St Mathias Baseball 062123 (20).JPG
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St Mathias Baseball 062123 (21).JPG
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St Mathias Baseball 062123 (22).JPG
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St Mathias Baseball 062123 (23).JPG
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St Mathias Baseball 062123 (24).JPG
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St Mathias Baseball 062123 (25).JPG
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St Mathias Baseball 062123 (26).JPG
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St Mathias Baseball 062123 (27).JPG
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St Mathias Baseball 062123 (28).JPG
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St Mathias Baseball 062123 (29).JPG
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St Mathias Baseball 062123 (30).JPG
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St Mathias Baseball 062123 (31).JPG
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Pierz vs St Mathias Baseball 062123 (32).JPG
St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
