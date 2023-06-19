St. Mathias Harvest Father/Son Baseball 2023 klick! Gallery

Father Son Baseball 3 061923.jpg
Shane Zilka in green gets to third as Aaron Jenkins in gold tries to get him out Sunday, June 18, 2023, during the St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 Father/Son baseball tournament on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Father Son Baseball 1 061923.jpg
Catcher Luca Magnan watches as Radar Pogatchnik hits the ball Sunday, June 18, 2023, during the St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 Father/Son baseball tournament on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Father Son Baseball 2 061923.jpg
Pitcher Paul Jenkins throws to first Sunday, June 18, 2023, during the St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 Father/Son baseball tournament on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Father Son Baseball 4 061923.jpg
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (1).jpg
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (2).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (3).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (4).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (5).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (6).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (7).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (8).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (9).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (10).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (11).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (12).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (13).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (14).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (15).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (16).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (17).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (18).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (19).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (20).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (21).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (22).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (23).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (24).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (25).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (26).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (27).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (28).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (29).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (30).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (31).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (32).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (33).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (34).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (35).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
St. Mathias Fathers Day Baseball 2023 (36).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch