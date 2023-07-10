Stock Car Racing: Dylan Nelson clips Dustin Nelson in Super Stock

BARROWS — Last year was a big year for Super Stock driver Dylan Nelson.

He tallied six wins and 10 top five finishes in 11 races which rocketed him to a 77-point win over Austin Niemeyer for the season points championship, the largest margin of any class.

This year has been a different story. The consistency has still been there as Nelson was a perfect 5-for-5 in top five finishes, but a win eluded him. That changed Saturday, July 8, as Nelson started from seventh spot in the 10-car field to his first win of the season at the NCS Knockout.

Dustin Nelson, who leads the class with two wins, started in the top spot and led the race for 18 laps before being caught by Dylan Nelson on turn four with two laps to go. Dylan Nelson gained the third spot eight laps into the race and moved into second place on lap 11.

"Anytime you do get a hole you need to take it because you don't know when you are going to get another one," he said.

He trailed Dustin Nelson by just .324 second after lap 13 when the caution flag came out. He kept closing the gap on Dustin Nelson as the final laps wound down and the two drivers traded paint on the front straight-away before Dylan took the lead with two laps to go. The checkered flag waved with Dylan Nelson winning by a margin of .938 seconds.

A chain went to each winner and Dylan Nelson was proudly showing his off to the crowd after claiming his first win of the season.

"The car felt really good tonight,” Dylan Nelson said. “It is a brand new car this year and I have been slowly getting it better and getting it fine tuned and it is pretty fast."

As the defending points champion, Dylan Nelson is also aware that he has a target on his back as a track champion and he likes that feeling.

"I do like that because it makes them more competitive because they want to beat me and it keeps me on my toes trying to do my best," he said. "This is probably the latest in the year that I have gotten a win here so I have been pushing myself harder because of that."

While it has been almost a year since Dylan Nelson had waved the checkered flag, it had been three years for Modified driver AJ Viehauser seeking that elusive win.

The wait ended in the 15-lap feature event when Viehauser held off teammate Shawn Fletcher to get his first win of the season and first since 2020.

Viehauser started from the front row along with Troy Jordan and claimed the top spot early in the race. Fletcher and Aaron Johnson were both chasing him but soon it was just a two person race between Fletcher and Viehauser.

"I look at the board once in a while and see who is in second and I probably shouldn't do that,” Viehauser said. “I knew he was coming and then I saw him."

He saw Fletcher passing him, but Viehauser was able to get a little something more out of the car and took the lead back and ran to the finish line in first place in front of Fletcher.

"It's been a long time coming and I am glad he won," Fletcher. "I am just happy to see him win."

A look at the standings shows Viehauser currently in third place, just 19 points behind Fletcher and 20 points behind Johnson. He also has finished in the top five in six of the eight races in 2023 and confidence is gained from that.

"Usually I don't have a chance and he (Fletcher) just passes me. It's getting better so we might start rubbing each other a bit," Viehauser said. "I am getting more confident and the car has been working well. It seems to be getting better and better and more consistent."

Aaron Johnson returned to the winners stand in the Stock Car feature, his fourth win of the season.

The battle for second was a close one with Tim Johnson just getting by Chris Toot who finished in third place.

Mark Martini claimed his third win of the season in the Sport Mod feature which tied him with points leader Jake Hagemann for the season win total. Hagemann finished the race in third followed by Rich Pavlicek.

Chad Funt won for the second time in the Mod Four feature and Ryan Kleinschmidt won the Hobby Stock feature for the second week in a row.

Jenna Hagemann increased her points lead over Josh Malesk in the Sport Compact class with her fourth win of the year.

IMCA Expert Insulation Modifieds

Feature: 1-AJ Viehauser, 2-Shawn Fletcher, 3-Aaron Johnson

Heat 1: 1-Jacob Dahle, 2-AJ Viehauser, 3-Shawn Fletcher

WISSOTA Super Stock

Feature: 1-Dylan Nelson, 2-Dustin Nelson, 3-Tristan LaBarge

Heat 1: 1-Dylan Nelson, 2-Tristan LaBarge, 3-Nic Lewis

Heat 2: 1-Tim Johnson, 2-Dustin Nelson, 3-Jack Koranda

IMCA Northern Sportmods

Feature: 1-Mark Martini, 2-Jake Hagemann, 3-Rich Pavlicek

Heat 1: 1-Mark Martini, 2-David Siercks, 3-Jake Hagemann

Heat 2: 1-Devon Charpenter, 2-Brandan Woods, 3-Jayden Pavlicek

WISSOTA Mod Four

Feature: 1-Chad Funt, 2-David Slovick, 3-Gerrald Nohner

Heat 1: 1-Nick McCann, 2-Chad Funt, 3-Keith Roush

Heat 2: 1-Luke Erlandson, 2-David Slovick, 3-Tommy Pogones

IMCA Stock Car

Feature: 1-Aaron Johnson, 2-Tim Johnson, 3-Chris Toot

Heat 1: 1-Chris Toot, 2-Leah Wroten, 3-Kris Peterson

Heat 2: 1-Aaron Johnson, 2-Dave Johnson, 3-Tim Gonska

IMCA Hobby Stocks

Feature: 1-Ryan Kleinschmidt, 2-Brandon Bombardo, 3-Tim OtternessHeat 1: 1-Ryan Kleinschmidt, 2-Behn Mensen, 3-Mark JohnsonHeat 2: 1-Tim Otterness, 2-William Herron, 3-Chris SeidelHeat 3: 1-Nate Hanson, 2-Brandon Bombardo, 3-Andrew Juaire

IMCA Sport Compacts

Feature: 1-Jenna Hagemann, 2-Andrew Malinowski, 3-Josh Maleski

Heat 1: 1-Korbin Sarzin, 2-Jenna Hagemann, 3-Josh Maleski

Heat 2: 1-Bryan Maleski, 2-Russell Kiker Jr., 3-Alex Fenstermaker