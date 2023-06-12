Stock Car Racing: Hagemann plots out winning strategy

BARROWS — Patience was key for IMCA Sport Mod driver Jake Hagemann as he raced to his second feature win of the season Saturday, September 10.

Hagemann led just four laps of the 15-lap feature. He started from the fifth row in the 13-car feature, but passed Tim Bergerson coming out of a caution flag with just four laps left. Hagemann raced to the win by a margin of 1.895 seconds over Bergerson.

"I was taking my time and not driving out of my head, putting myself in a position that I couldn't get out of," Hagemann said. "I picked them off one by one and the late caution really helped. I got bunched back up with him (Bergerson) and I had a little faster line than he did and it worked out in the end."

The two drivers were also in the 8-lap heat race together and it was Bergeson winning with Hagemann finishing second. On the redraw, Bergerson took a spot on the front row, but Hagemann wasn't as fortunate as he was knocked down to the 10th spot starting on row five.

Bergerson got off to a fast start and came out of a restart on lap three still in first place. Hagemann made his first appearance on the leaderboard on lap seven when he moved into second place. Bergerson built his lead over Hagemann to 2.267 seconds, but Hagemann caught a break when a caution flag came out on lap 11, which proved to be the key part of the race.

"It really depends," Hagemann said about the benefit of a caution flag. "If I pass some cars and a caution comes out I have to go back behind those cars because we didn't complete a lap, but it can also help on a night like tonight where he (Bergerson) got way out in front of me and with the caution it put him right in front of me."

Hagemann jumped into the top spot on the restart and held off Bergerson the rest of the way to get the win, his second of the year. Hagemann holds a 15-point edge over David Siercks, who finished third.

"The car is working really well," Hagemann said. "I don't think we could get it much better than it is as long as I stay out of trouble and keep the car straight we should be good."

Hagemann's crew and family joined him on the winner’s stand. That also included his sister Jenna, who finished second in the Sport Compact feature and leads the class by six points over Josh Masleski.

"I can tell it is getting there," Jake Hagemann said of a possible battle for wins with Jenna. "We are tied now, but I am sure toward the end of the year we will be counting."

The winner in the Sport Compact feature was Korbin Sarazin who grabbed his first win of the season. Jenna Hagemann was second and Maleski third.

Shawn Fletcher and Aaron Johnson battled for the ImCA Expert Insulation Modifieds points championship last season and the same pattern is developing this season. Johnson came into the feature event with three straight wins after Fletcher won on opening night.

Fletcher started from the third row in the 20-lap feature Saturday. Johnson was behind him in the fourth row. Ryan Putnam held the lead over Fletcher after six laps with Johnson, who worked his way into the third spot. Fletcher executed a pass on lap seven to take the lead and Johnson surged into second place. After 10 laps, a caution flag flew for debris on the track and two laps later another caution evened the field again. Fletcher responded on the restart by building a 1.092-second lead over Johnson after lap 14. Fletcher built the lead to just over two seconds with four laps left and Johnson was not able to tighten the gap. Fletcher raced to his second win of the season.

It was a tough night for Johnson who won the IMCA Stock Car feature, but was docked two spots after the race for issues with his car in the tech shed. That gave the win to Kris Peterson and second place to Tim Gonska with Johnson in third.

Other feature winners were Dustin Nelson for the Super Stocks, Tommy Bawden in the Mod Four class and Tim Otterness in the Hobby Stock feature.

IMCA Expert Insulation Modifieds

Feature: 1-Shawn Fletcher, 2-Aaron Johnson, 3-Ryan Putnam

Heat 1: 1-Aaron Johnson, 2-Ryan Putnam, 3-T.J. Wyman

Heat 2: 1-AJ Viehauser, 2-Shawn Fletcher, 3-Pete Hines

WISSOTA Super Stock

Feature: 1-Dustin Nelson, 2-Jack Koranda, 3-Wes Hines

Heat 1: 1-Eric Martini, 2-Jamie Lenarz, 3-Wes Hines

Heat 2: 1-Jack Koranda, 2-Dustin Nelson, 3-Erick Thiesse

IMCA Northern Sportmods

Feature: 1-Jake Hagemann, 2-Tim Bergerson, 3-David Siercks

Heat 1: 1-Tim Bergerson, 2-Jake Hagemann, 3-Anthony Sabinash

Heat 2: 1-Mark Martini, 2-David Siercks, 3-John Young

WISSOTA Mod Four

Feature: 1-Tommy Bawden, 2-David Slovick, 3-Josh Litzau

Heat 1: 1-Tommy Bawden, 2-David Slovick, 3-Keith Roush

Heat 2: 1-Patrick Specht, 2-Josh Litzau, 3-Don Teskey

IMCA Stock Car

Feature: 1-Kris Peterson, 2-Tim Gonska, 3-Aaron Johnson

Heat 1: 1-Aaron Johnson, 2-Tim Gonska, 3-Kris Peterson

IMCA Hobby Stocks

Feature: 1-Tim Otterness, 2-Tom Anderson, 3-Nate Hanson

Heat 1: 1-Nate Hanson, 2-Nathan Kohl, 3-Chris Seidel

Heat 2: 1-Tom Anderson, 2-Tim Otterness, 3-Ryan Kleinschmidt

IMCA Sport Compacts

Feature: 1-Korbin Sarazin, 2-Jenna Hagemann, 3-Josh Maleski

Heat 1: 1-Korbin Sarazin, 2-Jenna Hagemann, 3-Josh Maleski