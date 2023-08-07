Stock Car Racing: Johnson a double winner at NCS

BARROWS — Aaron Johnson swept the Modified and Stock Car feature events to highlight the night of racing Saturday, Aug. 5, at North Central Speedway.

Johnson scored his sixth win of the year in the Modified feature in front of Shawn Fletcher and AJ Viehauser. He leads the points race over Fletcher by one point. In the Street Stock race, Johnson closed the points gap behind leader Tim Gonska to eight points with his seventh win of the year in that class.

Dustin Nelson won both his heat race and the feature event for the Super Stock class for his third win of the year. Nelson is dominating the points race with a 127-point lead with three weeks to go in the season.

Sport Mod driver Tim Bergerson took the winner's stand for the first time in 2023 finishing in front of Luke Ryan and David Siercks. Sierks leads the points race by 39 points.

Tommy Bawden won for the second time in the Mod 4 class and Tim Otterness notched his fourth win of the season in the Hobby Stock feature. Otterness leads the points race by 37 points and Nick McCann holds a 26-point lead for the Mod 4's.

Ellen Lange notched her third win in the Sport Compact feature event. Josh Maleski finished in second place and pulled into a first-place tie with Jenna Hagemann, who left the race with six laps to go.

Tim Bergerson, 5B, Luke Ryan, 28, and Devon Charpenter, 743, make a turn in the Sport Mods feature race at North Central Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Barrows. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

IMCA Modifieds

Feature: 1-Aaron Johnson, 2-Shawn Fletcher, 3-AJ Viehauser

Heat 1: 1-AJ Viehauser, 2-Shawn Fletcher, 3-Aaron Johnson

WISSOTA Super Stock

Feature: 1-Dustin Nelson, 2-Dylan Nelson, 3-Jack Koranda

Heat 1: 1-Dustin Nelson, 2-Doug Koski, 3-Eric Martini

Heat 2: 1-Dylan Nelson, 2-Jeffrey Frey, 3-Austin Niemeyer

IMCA Sportmods

Feature: 1-Tim Bergerson, 2-Luke Ryan, 3-David Siercks

Heat 1:1-Tim Bergerson, 2-David Siercks, 3-Mark Martini

WISSOTA Mod Four

Feature: 1-Tommy Bawden, 2-Josh Litzau, 3-Luke Erlandson

Heat 1: 1-Tommy Bawden, 2-Gerrald Nohner, 3-Nick McCann

Heat 2: 1-Luke Erlandson, 2-Josh Litzau, 3-Bill Jones

IMCA Stock Car

Feature: 1-Aaron Johnson, 2-Ryan Satter, 3-Tim Gonska

Heat 1: 1-Aaron Johnson, 2-Ryan Satter, 3-Kris Peterson

IMCA Hobby Stocks

Feature: 1-Tim Otterness, 2-Tom Anderson, 3-Brandon Bombardo

Heat 1: 1-Tom Anderson, 2-Tim Otterness, 3-Brandon Bombardo

IMCA Sport Compacts

Feature: 1-Ellen Lange, 2-Josh Maleski, 3-Brandon Backstrom

Heat 1: 1-Andrew Malinowski, 2-Scott Erickson, 3-Korbin Sarazin