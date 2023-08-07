Stock Car Racing: Johnson a double winner at NCS
Racing results from North Central Speedway.
BARROWS — Aaron Johnson swept the Modified and Stock Car feature events to highlight the night of racing Saturday, Aug. 5, at North Central Speedway.
Johnson scored his sixth win of the year in the Modified feature in front of Shawn Fletcher and AJ Viehauser. He leads the points race over Fletcher by one point. In the Street Stock race, Johnson closed the points gap behind leader Tim Gonska to eight points with his seventh win of the year in that class.
Dustin Nelson won both his heat race and the feature event for the Super Stock class for his third win of the year. Nelson is dominating the points race with a 127-point lead with three weeks to go in the season.
Sport Mod driver Tim Bergerson took the winner's stand for the first time in 2023 finishing in front of Luke Ryan and David Siercks. Sierks leads the points race by 39 points.
Tommy Bawden won for the second time in the Mod 4 class and Tim Otterness notched his fourth win of the season in the Hobby Stock feature. Otterness leads the points race by 37 points and Nick McCann holds a 26-point lead for the Mod 4's.
Ellen Lange notched her third win in the Sport Compact feature event. Josh Maleski finished in second place and pulled into a first-place tie with Jenna Hagemann, who left the race with six laps to go.
IMCA Modifieds
Feature: 1-Aaron Johnson, 2-Shawn Fletcher, 3-AJ Viehauser
Heat 1: 1-AJ Viehauser, 2-Shawn Fletcher, 3-Aaron Johnson
WISSOTA Super Stock
Feature: 1-Dustin Nelson, 2-Dylan Nelson, 3-Jack Koranda
Heat 1: 1-Dustin Nelson, 2-Doug Koski, 3-Eric Martini
Heat 2: 1-Dylan Nelson, 2-Jeffrey Frey, 3-Austin Niemeyer
IMCA Sportmods
Feature: 1-Tim Bergerson, 2-Luke Ryan, 3-David Siercks
Heat 1:1-Tim Bergerson, 2-David Siercks, 3-Mark Martini
WISSOTA Mod Four
Feature: 1-Tommy Bawden, 2-Josh Litzau, 3-Luke Erlandson
Heat 1: 1-Tommy Bawden, 2-Gerrald Nohner, 3-Nick McCann
Heat 2: 1-Luke Erlandson, 2-Josh Litzau, 3-Bill Jones
IMCA Stock Car
Feature: 1-Aaron Johnson, 2-Ryan Satter, 3-Tim Gonska
Heat 1: 1-Aaron Johnson, 2-Ryan Satter, 3-Kris Peterson
IMCA Hobby Stocks
Feature: 1-Tim Otterness, 2-Tom Anderson, 3-Brandon Bombardo
Heat 1: 1-Tom Anderson, 2-Tim Otterness, 3-Brandon Bombardo
IMCA Sport Compacts
Feature: 1-Ellen Lange, 2-Josh Maleski, 3-Brandon Backstrom
Heat 1: 1-Andrew Malinowski, 2-Scott Erickson, 3-Korbin Sarazin
Heat 2: 1-Brandon Backstrom, 2-Jenna Hagemann, 3-Ellen Lange
