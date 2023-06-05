Stock Car Racing: Johnson family enjoys their night

BARROWS — It was a special night for the Johnson family with the 3rd Annual Ron Johnson Memorial being held on a steamy night Saturday, June 4, at North Central Speedway.

Ron's son Tim Johnson won the 20-lap Super Stock feature and Ron's brother Dave won one of the two heat races for the Stock Cars.

Ron Johnson is remembered fondly at NCS and his legacy is seen Saturday nights at the track with Tim and his grandson Andrew who also drives in the Super Stock Class.

Former Super Stock driver Clayton Caird spent some time in the announcer's booth for Saturday's races. He remembered Ron telling him what was wrong with his car but also offering friendly advice on how to improve it

The family distributed candy to the kids and hosted a contest to raise scholarship money for a Pillager student interested in going into the trades.

The school buses also came out for a heat and feature event that thrilled the fans.

On the track, Tim Johnson and the Super Stock Class delighted fans with a 20-lap feature with a 15-car field. Johnson started from the front row along with Eric Martini, who won last week's feature race Saturday, May 27.

Three caution flags came out early in the race, but the drivers settled in on lap four with Johnson holding a 1.284-second edge on Martini, who was running second in front of Austin Niemeyer. On lap 12, Johnson increased the margin to just over three seconds over Martini and Johnson. He ran comfortably to the finish line. Martini finished second with Dylan Nelson in third.

Tim and Dave Johnson both participated in the Stock Car feature, but it was a non-family Johnson who stole the show.

Aaron Johnson was looking for his third win of the season. Brody Calsrud held the lead on the first two laps, but Johnson caught him in lap three and took the lead by just under a half second before the caution flag waved.

Wissota Mod Fours race Saturday, June 3, 2023, at North Central Speedway in Barrows. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Aaron Johnson was able to retake the lead after the caution flag with Tim Johnson chasing him for four laps before Kris Peterson caught Tim Johnson on lap eight to take over second place.

Neither Tim Johnson nor Peterson caught Aaron Johnson who led on lap eight by 1.168 seconds and increased it to 2.3 seconds on lap 15. He won the race by just under a three-second margin for his third win of the season.

Aaron Johnson also won his third race of the season in the Modified feature as he finished in front of Shawn Fletcher and AJ Viehauser. Fletcher won the first race of the season, but Johnson has three wins in a row and leads Fletcher by three points.

Jenna Hagemann continued a strong start to the season in the Sports Compact class as she notched her third win in four tries.

After a rough start to the season in the first two races, the Mod Four class put on a show for the fans with a 15-lap feature where David Slovick won for the second time this season. Dustin Holmquist finished second and Gerrald Nohner third.

Wissota Mod Fours race Saturday, June 3, 2023, at North Central Speedway in Barrows. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Brandon Bombardo won his third straight race for the Hobby Stocks and Justin Jones won for the second time in the Sport Mod feature.

IMCA Expert Insulation Modifieds

Feature: 1-Aaron Johnson, 2-Shawn Fletcher, 3-AJ Viehauser

Heat 1: 1-Shawn Fletcher, 2-Aaron Johnson, 3-AJ Viehauser

WISSOTA Super Stock

Feature: 1-Tim Johnson, 2-Eric Martini, 3-Dylan Nelson

Heat 1: 1-Dylan Nelson, 2-Dutin Nelson, 3-Tim Johnson

Heat 2: 1-Jim Urseth, 2-Austin Niemeyer, 3-Tommy Patton

IMCA Northern Sportmods

Feature: 1-Justin Jones, 2-Jake Hagemann, 3-Jason Vejtruba

Heat 1: 1-Justin Jones, 2-David Siercks, 3-Luke Ryan

Heat 2: 1-Jake Hagemann, 2-Jason Vejtruba, 3-Mark Martini

WISSOTA Mod Four

Feature: 1-David Slovick, 2-Dustin Holtquist, 3-Gerrald Nohne

Heat 1: 1-Dustin Holtquist, 2-David Slovick, 3-Josh Litzau

Heat 2: 1-Tommy Bawden, 2-Patrick Specht, 3-Tim Johnson

IMCA Stock Car

Feature: 1-Aaron Johnson, 2-Kris Peterson, 3-Tim Johnson

Heat 1: 1-Kris Peterson, 2-Alex Dostal, 3-Michael Layne

Heat 2: 1-Dave Johnson, 2-Aaron Johnson, 3-Tim Johnson

IMCA Hobby Stocks

Feature: 1-Brandon Bombardo, 2-Tim Otterness, 3-Mark Johnson

Heat 1: 1-Brandon Bombardo, 2-Ryan Kleinschmidt, 3-Tim Otterness

Heat 2: 1-Chris Seidel, 2-Mark Johnson, 3-William Herron

IMCA Sport Compacts

Feature: 1-Jenna Hagemann, 2-Josh Maleski, 3-Bryan Maleski

Heat 1: 1-Josh Maleski, 2-Josh Backstrom, 3-Andrew Malinowski