Stock Car Racing: Johnson nets 4th win in May

BARROWS — Aaron Johnson finished out a great month of May with his fourth win in six feature events Saturday, May 27, at North Central Speedway.

Johnson took the top spot in both the Modified and Stock Car feature event for the second straight week.

The Stock Car feature event had its highest car count of the month with 12 cars at the starting line for the 20-lap feature. Johnson started from the third row and made it into second place behind Kris Peterson on lap three and he took the lead on lap four.

Tim Johnson made his first start of the season and made his presence known quickly as he took over second place from Peterson on lap 12. Then, a caution on lap 15 tightened the field, but Aaron Johnson held off the charge from Tim Johnson to win his second straight feature of the season for the Stock Car class.

In the last race of the night, Aaron Johnson started from the second row in the 15-lap feature and he moved in front of Nathan Sletto into first place on lap three and nobody came close to him after that. He finished first in front of Sletto and Shawn Fletcher for his second straight Modified feature win.

Super Stock driver Eric Martini made a rare appearance Saturday and led 15 laps to take the top spot in front of Dylan Nelson and Austin Niemeyer. The 20-lap feature race was run caution free and Martini caught up with Erick Thiesse on the fifth lap and didn’t give up the lead after that.

In three feature races, Sport Mod driver Jake Hagemann has been the only driver to gain a top five finish in all of the races. He got his first feature win of the season Saturday.

Hagemann started from the fourth row in the field of 15 cars. After a caution on lap three, Hagmeann took the second spot from David Siercks on lap four and caught Mark Martini on lap five and led the final 10 laps to finish first in front of Jason Vejtruba and David Siercks.

The first two feature Mod Four events have been caution filled. There were just two caution flags on Saturday as the 15 drivers gave the fans a great race with Chad Funt getting the win in front of Patrick Specht and Dean Larson. Luke Erlandson led the race for the first 11 laps before Funt caught him.

Brandon Bombardo took the top spot for the Hobby Stock class, but the race was caught from 15 to 10 laps due to five caution flags. Scott Heroon was the second place finisher with Ryan Kleinschmidt coming in third.

Jenna Hagemann was the story of the season so far in the Sport Compact class with two wins in the first two races, but Nathan Kohl stopped the run as he took the checkered flag in front of Hagemann and Josh Maleski.

IMCA Expert Insulation Modifieds

Feature: 1-Aaron Johnson, 2-Nathan Sletto, 3-Shawn Fletcher

Heat 1: 1-Aaron Johnson, 2-Shawn Fletcher, 3-Scott Engholm

WISSOTA Super Stock

Feature: 1-Eric Martini, 2-Dylan Nelson, 3-Austin Niemeyer

Heat 1: 1-Dylan Nelson, 2-Andrew Johnson, 3-Austin Niemeyer

Heat 2: 1-Erick Thiesse, 2-Eric Martini, 3-David Dosh

IMCA Northern Sportmods

Feature: 1-Jake Hagemann, 2-Jason Vejtruba, 3-David Siercks

Heat 1: 1-Mark Martini, 2-Jason Vejtruba, 3-Luke Ryan

Heat 2: 1-Jake Hagemann, 2-David Siercks, 3-Jake Kierstead

WISSOTA Mod Four

Feature: 1-Chad Funt, 2-Patrick Specht, 3-Dean Larson

Heat 1: 1-Gerrald Nohner, 2-Nick McCann, 3-Patrick Specht

Heat 2: 1-Luke Erlandson, 2-Chad Funt, 3-Josh Litzau

IMCA Stock Car

Feature: 1-Aaron Johnson, 2-Tim Johnson, 3-Kris Peterson

Heat 1: 1-Dave Johnson, 2-Mason Goettl, 3-Brody Carlsrud

Heat 2: 1-Tim Gonska, 2-Tim Johnson, 3-Kris Peterson

IMCA Hobby Stocks

Feature: 1-Brandon Bombardo, 2-Scott Herron, 3-Ryan Kleinschmidt

Heat 1: 1-Tom Anderson, 2-Brandon Bombardo, 3-William Herron

Heat 2: 1-Chad Visser, 2-Chris Seidel, 3-Ryan Kleinschmidt

IMCA Sport Compacts

Feature: 1-Nathan Kohl, 2-Jenna Hagemann, 3-Josh Maleski

Heat 1: 1-Nathan Kohl, 2-Josh Maleski, 3-Alex Fenstermaker