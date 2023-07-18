Stock Car Racing: Koranda on the fast track to success

BARROWS — Listening to Jack Koranda one feels like they are talking to someone who has years of experience and is comfortable in his skin as a leading driver in the Super Stock class.

It is hard to fathom he is just 18 years old, but he has been behind the wheel for the last 10 years of his life.

On Saturday, July 16, at North Central Speedway, he captured his second win of the season and his sixth top-five finish in seven feature events. On Saturday night, he stayed out in front of veteran drivers Tim Johnson, who finished second, and Eric Martini who placed third.

“The car was awesome,” Koranda said. “I tried the bottom early to get ahead of the guys in front of me and once I got out there I didn’t feel as good as I would have liked on the bottom so I tried the top and felt a lot better and the car handled well. I knew Timmy (Tim Johnson) was going to be there so I tried to stay on my toes and make good laps.”

Koranda started from the second row and held the lead over Martini and Johnson after five laps. Johnson caught Martini 10 laps into the feature but was unable to get by Koranda.

“We used to run Street Stocks together so I have been racing against him for a while,” Johnson said. “He was always good then and watching him now in the Super Stock now he has been running good and I just realized (tonight) that I was going to have to hold out behind. If he made a mistake I could get around him but if he doesn’t we will be behind him. He did an awesome job and ran a heck of a race tonight.”

Koranda grew up watching his grandpa James Korandoa and his dad Shawn drive and it served as motivation for him to start racing.

“I just wanted to follow in their footsteps the entire time and I loved it enough to stick with it and just kind of worked my way up,” Koranda said. “It didn’t matter what I drove as long as I was out there racing.

“I started go-karts when I was eight and ran those until I was 13. I started running a Street Stock when I was 14 and ran that for two years and then I got into a Super Stock when I was 16 and I have been doing that for three years.”

Racers compete Saturday, July 15, 2023, at North Central Speedway in Barrows. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Koranda made his first appearance at North Central Speedway in 2022 and it was the first time he had seen the track. He made seven of the nine features in 2023 and he captured his first win two weeks ago. He currently sits in third place in the points race behind Dustin Nelson and David Dosh.

“My dad and grandpa used to run in Sauk Centre when they had the track over there and in Fergus Falls and Alexandria,” Koranda said. “We have been running a lot more northern tracks. We have ventured south a little bit but north of 210 is where we like to go.”

The Super Stock car is an imposing-looking car both in size and in the amount of horsepower. A fan could see a jump from the Street Stock car to the Super Stock as a daring move, but Koranda made that move at 16 after two years in the Street Stock car.

“We would wreck a lot of stuff in the Street Stock,” Koranda said. “Pretty much every week we would be pounding out damage in the bodies that are made of steel as opposed to the Super Stock bodies that are made of aluminum. The Supers are a lot easier to work on and there is a lot more tuning that you can do.”

Racers compete Saturday, July 15, 2023, at North Central Speedway in Barrows. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

In other feature action, Jenna Hagemann notched her fifth win of the season in the Sports Compact class.

Ryan Kleinschmidt won his second Hobby Stock feature and David Siercks took his first win of the season in the Sport Mod feature. Aaron Johnson returned to the winners’ stand with his fifth win of the season in the Stock Car class and Ryan Putnam finished off the evening with a win in the Modified feature.

IMCA Expert Insulation Modifieds

Feature: 1-Ryan Putnam, 2-AJ Viehauser, 3-Shawn FletcherHeat 1: 1-Aaron Johnson, 2-Shawn Fletcher, 3-AJ Viehauser

WISSOTA Super Stock

Feature: 1-Jack Koranda, 2-Tim Johnson, 3--Eric MartiniHeat 1: 1-Jack Koranda, 2-Eric Martini, 3-Tim JohnsonHeat 2: 1-Dustin Nelson, 2-Austin Niemeyer, 3-David Dosh

IMCA Northern Sportmods

Feature: 1-David Siercks, 2-Kaleb Ruikka, 3-Shawn Keena Heat 1: 1-David Siercks, 2-Alex Morgan, 3-Devon CharpenterHeat 2: 1-Mark Martini, 2-Jake Hagemann, 3-Luke Ryan

IMCA Stock Car

Feature: 1-Aaron Johnson, 2-Dave Johnson, 3-Alex DostalHeat 1: 1-Aaron Johnson, 2-Tim Johnson, 3-Tim Gonska

IMCA Hobby Stocks

Feature: 1-Tom Anderson, 2-Nate Hanson, 3-William Herron Heat 1: 1-Tom Anderson, 2-Chad Visser, 3-Nate HansonHeat 2: 1-Nathan Kohl, 2-William Herron, 3-Bryon Britton

IMCA Sport Compacts

Feature: 1-Jenna Hagemann, 2-Josh Maleski, 3-Andrew MalinowskiHeat 1: 1-Josh Maleski, 2-Brandon Backstrom, 3-Alyssa NelsonHeat 2: 1-Ellen Lange, 2-Jenna Hagemann, 3-Russell Kiker Jr.