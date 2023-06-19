Stock Car Racing: Lange grabs 1st win as a teenager

BARROWS — Sports Compact driver Ellen Lange notched her first career win at North Central Speedway Saturday, June 17, by holding off points leader Jenna Hagemann and Josh Maleski.

The three drivers currently occupy the top three spots in the points race with Hagemann in front of Maleski by seven points and Lange by 18.

Lange, who is 15-years-old, is getting ready to enter her junior year at Staples-Motley High School, and has had a solid season in her third year of racing. She has two other wins at other tracks and she has finished in five of the six features races at NCS.

She started racing in 2021 when she was 13.

"My dad used to race and he kind of convinced me to do it," Lange said. "My goal in my first year was to finish and not get lapped each night."

She accomplished that with four top 10 finishes in 2021.

There was improvement the next year where she finished in fourth place in the points standings with five top five finishes in 14 features along with a couple of heat wins.

"Last year I learned a lot and this year I have competed more and tried to win," Lange said. "Honestly, I think this is my toughest track. There is a lot of competition here and I really worked for that win tonight."

She started from the middle of the pack in the fourth row and was patient in a race that was run caution free. Once she was able to get the top spot that meant holding off Hagemann and Maleski which she was able to do.

The Sports Compact class has always featured a number of female competitors and that is the case again this season with Hagemann and Lange.

Lange is hoping to move on to a Hobby Stock car soon.

A threat of rain loomed over NCS, but not a drop fell and with ideal track conditions, with just three caution flags over the feature events Saturday.

The battle continued between Modified drivers Shawn Fletcher and Aaron Johnson with Fletcher winning over Johnson by a margin of 2.456 seconds in the 20-lap feature event. Both Fletcher and Johnson have three wins and a gap of just one point between the two for the season points battle.

It was also a night for the Martinis with Mark Martini getting his second win of the season in the Sport Mod feature and Eric Martini taking his second checkered flag in the Super Stock feature.

Tim Gonska has been competitive in all but one race this season in his Stock Car with five top five finishes in six feature races. However, he had not waved the checkered flag yet this season. He changed that with a win over three time winner and point leader Aaron Johnson.

In one of the quickest races of the night, running caution free with 19 cars in 4 minutes and 46 seconds, Robert Holtquist took his first win of the season in the Mod 4 feature in front of Tommy Bawden and Chad Funt.

William Herron's family joined him at the winners stand after he won his first feature of the season in his Hobby Stock car as he held off Brandon Bombardo and Nate Hanson for the win.

IMCA Expert Insulation Modifieds

Feature: 1-Shawn Fletcher, 2-Aaron Johnson, 3-AJ Viehauser

Heat 1: 1-AJ Viehauser, 2-T.J. Wyman, 3-Aaron Johnson

WISSOTA Super Stock

Feature: 1-Eric Martini, 2-Wes Hines, 3-Ryan Kostreba

Heat 1: 1-Jamie Lenarz, 2-Eric Martini, 3-Dustin Nelson

Heat 2: 1-Jack Koranda, 2-Dexton Koch, 3-Tommy Patton

IMCA Northern Sportmods

Feature: 1-Mark Martini, 2-David Siercks, 3-Luke Ryan

Heat 1: 1-Mark Martini, 2-Jake Hagemann, 3-Luke Ryan

WISSOTA Mod Four

Feature: 1-Robert Holtquist, 2-Tommy Bawden, 3-Chad Funt

Heat 1: 1-Patrick Specht, 2-Tommy Pogones, 3-Chad Funt

Heat 2: 1-Tommy Bawden, 2-Dustine Holtquist, 3-Tyler Borg

Heat 3: 1-David Slovick, 2-Robert Holtquist, 3-Nick McCann

IMCA Stock Car

Feature: 1-Tim Gonska, 2-Aaron Johnson, 3-Dave Johnson

Heat 1: 1-Aaron Johnson, 2-Dave Johnson, 3-Tim Gonska

IMCA Hobby Stocks

Feature: 1-William Herron, 2-Brandon Bombardo, 3-Nate Hanson

Heat 1: 1-William Herron, 2-Ryan Kleinschmidt, 3-Tim Otterness

Heat 2: 1-Mark Johnson, 2-Scott Herron, 3-Brandon Bombardo

IMCA Sport Compacts

Feature: 1-Ellen Lange, 2-Jenna Hagemann, 3-Josh Maleski

Heat 1: 1-Josh Maleski, 2-Josh Backstrom, 3-Brandon Backstrom