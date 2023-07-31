Stock Car Racing: Niemeyer finds himself back in the winner’s circle

BARROWS — Super Stock driver Austin Niemeyer broke a three year drought with a feature victory and Aaron Johnson atoned for a previous mistake with his fifth win of the season in the Modified feature event on Kid's Night Saturday, July 30 at North Central Speedway.

Over 100 cars paraded to the middle of the track at intermission to give kids the opportunity to meet their favorite driver and load up their bags with cards and candy.

Jason Vejtruba made it to the winner’s stand for the first time in 2023 with a Sport Mod win and Luke Erlandson was a winner in the Mod 4 feature.

Kaden Woodie took the top spot in the Stock Car feature while Tim Otterness and Jenna Hagemann each increased their points lead with wins in the Hobby Stock and Sport Compact features with just four weeks remaining in the points season.

Last time Niemeyer was seen at the winner’s stand, he was holding an Axe on the second night of the 2020 Mighty Axe Nationals. This season has been a frustrating one for Niemeyer which made it more special to have a parade of cars stop to offer congratulations to him on their way off the track.

"That was really nice of them," Niemeyer said. "Most of them have been helping me trying to get this car to go faster. I have been struggling all year long and I finally got the car to turn and it just felt unreal. Dustin (Nelson), Dylan (Nelson), Tim (Johnson), all of them have been by my side all season helping me wrench on it and it was nice to have it all come together.

“There have never been any good runs throughout the season. Early on the first or second week I maybe got a decent finish but I have just been struggling all year and then I found that I had a bent rear end in the race car and got a different rear end in and then for some reason I lost the brakes so I only had front brakes which brought on a turning issue and I finally got that fixed this week and I couldn't be happier."

In the heat race Niemeyer came in second place to Eric Martini. Tim Johnson took first place in the other heat.

Niemeyer drew a spot on the front line alongside David Dosh and he was able to hold off Eric Martini who finished in second place and Dustin Nelson who took the third spot.

Though it has been three years since his last feature win, he reflected on the talent level of the drivers, and friends, that he competed against..

"The level of talent in the top five each night is unreal and I don't know how many national championships Tim Johnson has," Niemeyer said. "He has turned more laps then I have days alive so it is unreal to be able to compete with him let alone to beat him. Eric Martini has always been extremely fast and he was the guy to beat when I first started. And Dylan Nelson has been unreal this year so it has been awesome to compete with them."

Aaron Johnson and Shawn Fletcher have dominated the Modified class this season as they have combined for nine wins in 11 feature events. Last week, Fletcher tied Johnson for wins at four where Johnson finished second. In the majority of the races the driver that has been able to get out front early has rarely been caught.

"It can make the whole race," Johnson said. "It's whoever can get to that line and run it first. When Shawn gets out there he is not going to make any mistakes and you can't get by him and usually I like to think that no one can get by me once I get out there. I have been known to make some mistakes, like last week."

Johnson started along Fletcher on the second row and the two drivers moved out front on the second lap of the 15-lap feature. Johnson was able to hold off a number of charges from Fletcher and with the win the two drivers were deadlocked at the top of the points race. Nine cars participated in the feature, a number that Johnson would like to see go up in the last month of the season.

"It has been Shawn and I for the most part but there are a couple of other drivers that have snuck some wins in there so that is good," Johnson said. "I hope the car count gets up by the end of the year and to be able to have more guys running up front."

IMCA Expert Insulation Modifieds

Feature: 1-Aaron Johnson, 2-Shawn Fletcher, 3-AJ Viehauser

Heat 1: 1-Shawn Fletcher, 2-Aaron Johnson, 3-Luke Hines

WISSOTA Super Stock

Feature: 1-Austin Niemeyer, 2-Eric Martini, 3-Dustin Nelson

Heat 1: 1-Tim Johnson, 2-Jack Koranda, 3-Dustin NelsonHeat 2: 1-Eric Martini, 2-Austin Niemeyer, 3-Dylan Nelson

IMCA Northern Sportmods

Feature: 1-Jason Vejtruba, 2-Tim Bergerson, 3-Mark Martini

Heat 1: 1-Alex Morgan, 2-Devon Charpenter, 3-David Siercks

Heat 2: 1-Luke Ryan, 2-Mark Martini, 3-Tim Bergerson

WISSOTA Mod Four

Feature: 1-Luke Erlandson, 2-Chad Erlandson, 3-Patrick Specht

Heat 1: 1-Tyler Borg, 2-Luke Erlandson, 3-Josh Litzau

Heat 2: 1-Tommy Bawden, 2-Patrick Specht, 3-Nick McCann

IMCA Stock Car

Feature: 1-Kaden Woodie, 2-Aaron Johnson, 3-Kris Peterson

Heat 1: 1-Kaden Woodie, 2-Tim Johnson, 3-Alex Dostal

IMCA Hobby Stocks

Feature: 1-Tim Otterness, 2-Tom Anderson, 3-Nate Hanson

Heat 1: 1-Nate Hanson, 2-Chad Visser, 3-Chris Seidel

Heat 2: 1-Tom Anderson, 2-Scott Herron, 3-Tim Otterness

IMCA Sport Compacts

Feature: 1-Jenna Hagemann, 2-Korbin Sarazin, 3-Josh Maleski

Heat 1: 1-Jenna Hagemann, 2-Josh Backstrom, 3-Beau Fries

Heat 2: 1-Josh Maleski, 2-Brandon Backstrom, 3-Alex Fenstermaker