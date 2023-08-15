Stock Car Racing: Otterness corrals win No. 5
Results from Week 13 at North Central Speedway.
BARROWS — The fifth win of the season for Hobby Stock driver Tim Otterness was one of the many highlights in week 13 of the points season Saturday, Aug. 14, at North Central Speedway.
Otterness holds a 38-point margin over Chris Seidel, who finished second in the feature event.
Micro Sprints made its first appearance of the season at NCS with Noah Berglund getting the win.
In the Modified class, Luke Hines secured his first win of the season with T.J. Wyman in second place and Alan Bohlman. Two names that weren't in the top three were points leaders Shawn Fletcher and Aaron Johnson. Both failed to finish the feature race. That left just a two-point gap between the two drivers with just two weeks left in the points season.
It is never a surprise to see Super Stock driver Tim Johnson on the winner's stand and he earned the spot for the second time in the 2023 season, followed by Dustin Nelson and Dylan Nelson. Dustin Nelson holds a commanding lead in the points race.
Adam Bohlman won the Sport Mod feature and Tommy Bawden collected his second straight win for the Mod Four class.
Aaron Johnson closed the point gap in the Stock Car class to just four points behind Tim Gonska as Johnson won for the eighth time this season.
Rookie driver Andrew Malinowski grabbed his first feature win at NCS, running in front of Jenna Hagemann, who finished second. Hagemann leads Josh Maleski by one point for the season points title.
IMCA Expert Insulation Modifieds
Feature: 1-Luke Hines, 2-T.J. Wyman, 3-Alan Bohlman
Heat 1: 1-Shawn Fletcher, 2-Luke Hines, 3-T.J. Wyman
Heat 2: 1-AJ Viehauser, 2-Troy Jordan, 3-Mike Brenny
WISSOTA Super Stock
Feature: 1-Tim Johnson, 2-Dustin Nelson, 3-Dylan Nelson
Heat 1: 1-Tim Johnson, 2-Dylan Nelson, 3-Erick Thiesse
Heat 2: 1-Dustin Nelson, 2-Jack Koranda, 3-Austin Niemeyer
IMCA Northern Sportmods
Feature: 1-Adam Bohlman, 2-Justin Jones, 3-Jake Kierstead
Heat 1: 1-Justin Jones, 2-Adam Bohlman, 3-Jake Kierstead
Heat 2: 1-Jacob Jordan, 2-David Siercks, 3-Zachery Schreder
Heat 3: 1-Mark Martini, 2-Devon Charpenter, 3-Luke Ryan
WISSOTA Mod Four
Feature: 1-Tommy Bawden, 2-Gerrald Nohner, 3-Chad Erlandson
Heat 1: 1-Nick McCann, 2-Chad Erlandson, 3-Bill Jones
Heat 2: 1-Josh Litzau, 2-Tommy Bawden, 3-Keith Roush
IMCA Stock Car
Feature: 1-Aaron Johnson, 2-Brody Carlsrud, 3-Dave Johnson
Heat 1: 1-Aaron Johnson, 2-Brody Carlsrud, 3-Alex Dostal
IMCA Hobby Stocks
Feature: 1-Tim Otterness, 2-Chris Seidel, 3-Brandon Bombardo
Heat 1: 1-Brandon Bombardo, 2-Chris Seidel, 3-Nate Hanson
Heat 2: 1-Mark Johnson, 2-Reid Randall, 3-William Herron
IMCA Sport Compacts
Feature: 1-Andrew Malinowski, 2-Jenna Hagemann, 3-Josh Maleski
Heat 1: 1-Ellen Lange, 2-Korbin Sarazin, 3-Keyonna Young
Heat 2: 1-Jenna Hagemann, 2-Andrew Malinowski, 3-Russell Kiker Jr.
Heat 3: 1-Brandon Backstrom, 2-Josh Maleski, 3-Scott Erickson
Micro Sprints
Feature: 1-Noah Berglund, 2-Clayton Hofteig, 3-Jacob Earl
Heat 1: 1-Owen Graf, 2-Ryan Erickson, 3-Paul Wrazidlo
Heat 2: 1-Noah Berglund, 2-Clayton Hofteig, 3-Jacob Earl
