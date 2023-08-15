Stock Car Racing: Otterness corrals win No. 5

BARROWS — The fifth win of the season for Hobby Stock driver Tim Otterness was one of the many highlights in week 13 of the points season Saturday, Aug. 14, at North Central Speedway.

Otterness holds a 38-point margin over Chris Seidel, who finished second in the feature event.

Micro Sprints made its first appearance of the season at NCS with Noah Berglund getting the win.

In the Modified class, Luke Hines secured his first win of the season with T.J. Wyman in second place and Alan Bohlman. Two names that weren't in the top three were points leaders Shawn Fletcher and Aaron Johnson. Both failed to finish the feature race. That left just a two-point gap between the two drivers with just two weeks left in the points season.

It is never a surprise to see Super Stock driver Tim Johnson on the winner's stand and he earned the spot for the second time in the 2023 season, followed by Dustin Nelson and Dylan Nelson. Dustin Nelson holds a commanding lead in the points race.

Adam Bohlman won the Sport Mod feature and Tommy Bawden collected his second straight win for the Mod Four class.

Aaron Johnson closed the point gap in the Stock Car class to just four points behind Tim Gonska as Johnson won for the eighth time this season.

Rookie driver Andrew Malinowski grabbed his first feature win at NCS, running in front of Jenna Hagemann, who finished second. Hagemann leads Josh Maleski by one point for the season points title.

IMCA Expert Insulation Modifieds

Feature: 1-Luke Hines, 2-T.J. Wyman, 3-Alan Bohlman

Heat 1: 1-Shawn Fletcher, 2-Luke Hines, 3-T.J. Wyman

Heat 2: 1-AJ Viehauser, 2-Troy Jordan, 3-Mike Brenny

WISSOTA Super Stock

Feature: 1-Tim Johnson, 2-Dustin Nelson, 3-Dylan Nelson

Heat 1: 1-Tim Johnson, 2-Dylan Nelson, 3-Erick Thiesse

Heat 2: 1-Dustin Nelson, 2-Jack Koranda, 3-Austin Niemeyer

IMCA Northern Sportmods

Feature: 1-Adam Bohlman, 2-Justin Jones, 3-Jake Kierstead

Heat 1: 1-Justin Jones, 2-Adam Bohlman, 3-Jake Kierstead

Heat 2: 1-Jacob Jordan, 2-David Siercks, 3-Zachery Schreder

Heat 3: 1-Mark Martini, 2-Devon Charpenter, 3-Luke Ryan

WISSOTA Mod Four

Feature: 1-Tommy Bawden, 2-Gerrald Nohner, 3-Chad Erlandson

Heat 1: 1-Nick McCann, 2-Chad Erlandson, 3-Bill Jones

Heat 2: 1-Josh Litzau, 2-Tommy Bawden, 3-Keith Roush

IMCA Stock Car

Feature: 1-Aaron Johnson, 2-Brody Carlsrud, 3-Dave Johnson

Heat 1: 1-Aaron Johnson, 2-Brody Carlsrud, 3-Alex Dostal

IMCA Hobby Stocks

Feature: 1-Tim Otterness, 2-Chris Seidel, 3-Brandon Bombardo

Heat 1: 1-Brandon Bombardo, 2-Chris Seidel, 3-Nate Hanson

Heat 2: 1-Mark Johnson, 2-Reid Randall, 3-William Herron

IMCA Sport Compacts

Feature: 1-Andrew Malinowski, 2-Jenna Hagemann, 3-Josh Maleski

Heat 1: 1-Ellen Lange, 2-Korbin Sarazin, 3-Keyonna Young

Heat 2: 1-Jenna Hagemann, 2-Andrew Malinowski, 3-Russell Kiker Jr.

Heat 3: 1-Brandon Backstrom, 2-Josh Maleski, 3-Scott Erickson

Micro Sprints

Feature: 1-Noah Berglund, 2-Clayton Hofteig, 3-Jacob Earl

Heat 1: 1-Owen Graf, 2-Ryan Erickson, 3-Paul Wrazidlo