Stock Car Racing: Points races tighten up heading into final week

BARROWS — Shawn Fletcher notched his fifth win of the season Saturday, Aug 19, at North Central Speedway.

Aaron Johnson finished second, which sets up a showdown between the two drivers for the points championship Saturday, Aug 26. Johnson leads Fletcher by one point going into the final week.

Hobby Stock driver Tim Otterness is looking to make it a perfect month as he won his third straight feature event and sixth overall. He will attempt to make it four-for-four next week and claim the points championship where he currently leads Chris Seidel by 40 points.

Andrew Malinowski won for the second straight week in the Sport Compact feature as he finished in front of Jenna Hagemann and Russell Kiker Jr. The battle for the points championship comes down to Jenna Hagsemann and Josh Maleski where Hagemann holds a six-point margin going into the final race.

Mark Martini was the winner for the Sport Mods with Rich Pavlicek finishing second and David Siercks taking third and putting a tight grip on the points championship where he holds a 38-point lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mod-Four driver Tyler Borg had his first NCS career win in his sights but Tommy Bawden caught him late for his fourth win of the season. Brody Carlsrud scored his first career win in the Stock Car feature after Aaron Johnson was disqualified during tech inspection. Jack Koranda took his third checkered flag of the season in the Super Stock feature.

Dustin Nelson in the Super Stocks, Nick McCann in the Mod Fours and Tim Gonska for the Stock Cars lead their respective classes in points going into the last weekend of racing.

IMCA Expert Insulation Modifieds

Feature: 1-Shawn Fletcher, 2-Aaron Johnson, 3-AJ Viehauser

Heat 1: 1-Shawn Fletcher, 2-Aaron Johnson, 3-Ryan Putnam

WISSOTA Super Stock

Feature: 1-Jack Koranda, 2-Tim Johnson, 3-Dustin Nelson

Heat 1: 1-Maxwell Dondelinger, 2-Jack Koranda, 3-Dylan Nelson

IMCA Northern Sportmods

Feature:1-Mark Martini, 2-Rich Pavlicek, 3-David Siercks

Heat 1: 1-Mark Martini, 2-Alex Morgan, 3-Kaleb Ruikka

Heat 2: 1-Devon Charpenter, 2-Jacob Jordan, 3-Luke Ryan

WISSOTA Mod Four

Feature: 1-Tommy Bawden, 2-Gerrald Nohner, 3-Tyler Borg

Heat 1: 1-Tyler Borg, 2-Chad Funt, 3-Tommy Bawden

Heat 2: 1-Gerrald Nohner, 2-Chad Erlandson, 3-Patrick Specht

IMCA Stock Car

Feature: 1-Brody Carlsrud, 2-Kris Peterson, 3-Tim Gonska

Heat 1: 1-Tim Gonska, 2-Aaron Johnson, 3-Brody Carlsrud

IMCA Hobby Stocks

Feature: 1-Tim Otterness, 2-William Herron, 3-Chris Seidel

Heat 1: 1-Ryan Kleinschmidt, 2-Mark Johnson, 3-Chad Visser

Heat 2: 1-William Herron, 2-Tom Anderson, 3-Nathan Kohl

IMCA Sport Compacts

Feature: 1-Andrew Malinowski, 2-Jenna Hagemann, 3-Russell Kiker Jr.

Heat 1: 1-Russell Kiker Jr., 2-Josh Backstrom, 3-Korbin Sarazin

Heat 2: 1-Andrew Malinowski, 2-Ellen Lange, 3-Dan Ranum