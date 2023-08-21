Stock Car Racing: Points races tighten up heading into final week
Results from North Central Speedway.
BARROWS — Shawn Fletcher notched his fifth win of the season Saturday, Aug 19, at North Central Speedway.
Aaron Johnson finished second, which sets up a showdown between the two drivers for the points championship Saturday, Aug 26. Johnson leads Fletcher by one point going into the final week.
Hobby Stock driver Tim Otterness is looking to make it a perfect month as he won his third straight feature event and sixth overall. He will attempt to make it four-for-four next week and claim the points championship where he currently leads Chris Seidel by 40 points.
Andrew Malinowski won for the second straight week in the Sport Compact feature as he finished in front of Jenna Hagemann and Russell Kiker Jr. The battle for the points championship comes down to Jenna Hagsemann and Josh Maleski where Hagemann holds a six-point margin going into the final race.
Mark Martini was the winner for the Sport Mods with Rich Pavlicek finishing second and David Siercks taking third and putting a tight grip on the points championship where he holds a 38-point lead.
ADVERTISEMENT
Mod-Four driver Tyler Borg had his first NCS career win in his sights but Tommy Bawden caught him late for his fourth win of the season. Brody Carlsrud scored his first career win in the Stock Car feature after Aaron Johnson was disqualified during tech inspection. Jack Koranda took his third checkered flag of the season in the Super Stock feature.
Dustin Nelson in the Super Stocks, Nick McCann in the Mod Fours and Tim Gonska for the Stock Cars lead their respective classes in points going into the last weekend of racing.
IMCA Expert Insulation Modifieds
Feature: 1-Shawn Fletcher, 2-Aaron Johnson, 3-AJ Viehauser
Heat 1: 1-Shawn Fletcher, 2-Aaron Johnson, 3-Ryan Putnam
WISSOTA Super Stock
Feature: 1-Jack Koranda, 2-Tim Johnson, 3-Dustin Nelson
Heat 1: 1-Maxwell Dondelinger, 2-Jack Koranda, 3-Dylan Nelson
IMCA Northern Sportmods
Feature:1-Mark Martini, 2-Rich Pavlicek, 3-David Siercks
Heat 1: 1-Mark Martini, 2-Alex Morgan, 3-Kaleb Ruikka
Heat 2: 1-Devon Charpenter, 2-Jacob Jordan, 3-Luke Ryan
WISSOTA Mod Four
Feature: 1-Tommy Bawden, 2-Gerrald Nohner, 3-Tyler Borg
Heat 1: 1-Tyler Borg, 2-Chad Funt, 3-Tommy Bawden
Heat 2: 1-Gerrald Nohner, 2-Chad Erlandson, 3-Patrick Specht
IMCA Stock Car
Feature: 1-Brody Carlsrud, 2-Kris Peterson, 3-Tim Gonska
Heat 1: 1-Tim Gonska, 2-Aaron Johnson, 3-Brody Carlsrud
IMCA Hobby Stocks
Feature: 1-Tim Otterness, 2-William Herron, 3-Chris Seidel
Heat 1: 1-Ryan Kleinschmidt, 2-Mark Johnson, 3-Chad Visser
Heat 2: 1-William Herron, 2-Tom Anderson, 3-Nathan Kohl
IMCA Sport Compacts
Feature: 1-Andrew Malinowski, 2-Jenna Hagemann, 3-Russell Kiker Jr.
Heat 1: 1-Russell Kiker Jr., 2-Josh Backstrom, 3-Korbin Sarazin
Heat 2: 1-Andrew Malinowski, 2-Ellen Lange, 3-Dan Ranum
Heat 3: 1-Jenna Hagemann, 2-Scott Erickson, 3-Baylen Rooker
ADVERTISEMENT