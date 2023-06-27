Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Victory League Baseball: Sobieski outscores Steam

Results from last weekend's Victory League action

baseball.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:11 AM

AITKIN — Joey Hanowski went 2-3 with a home run and five RBIs as the Sobieski Skis scored a 13-5 victory over the Aitkin Steam Sunday, June 25.

Matt Baier went 4-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored. Beau Thoma doubled and scored twice and Collin Kray was 2-3 with a run scored. Jake Kaphahn went 2-5 with a run and an RBI for Sobieski, which saw George Moore come in and secure the victory. Moore pitched six innings of relief and allowed four runs on eight hits. He struck out six.

Thoma got the start and struck out three over three innings. He allowed one run on three hits and one walk but didn’t figure into the decision.

Sobieski 13 17 1

Aitkin 5 11 2

WP: George Moore. LP: Carson Kullhem.

Fort Ripley 6, Swanville 2

FORT RIPLEY — Zach Heidmann went 2-3 with three RBIs to lead the Fort Ripley Rebels to a 6-2 victory over Swanville Sunday, June 25.

Brett Kramer was 2-4 with two runs and an RBI. Seth Vagts was 2-5 with a run. Tom Fairbanks finished 1-5 with an RBI and a run scored and Bryce Flanagan scored twice for Fort Ripley.

Flanagan also pitched the win. He allowed one run on two hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out six.

Jack Schafer struck out four in two innings of relief and Max Boran pitched the final inning.

Swanville 2 2 1

Fort Ripley 6 10 5

WP: Bryce Flanagan. LP: Hudson Pung.

Lakers 6, St. Stephen 2

PIERZ — The Pierz Lakers improved to 5-4 with a 6-2 victory over St. Stephen Sunday, June 25.

No other information was provided.

St. Stephen 2 5 2

Lakers 6 9 0

Freeport 7, Bulldogs 4

PIERZ — Freeport racked up 11 hits and seven runs to top the Pierz Bulldogs 7-4 Sunday, June 25.

No other information was provided.

Freeport 7 11 2

Bulldogs 4 8 2

Opole 6, Brewers 0

PIERZ — Ryan Stuckmayer went 2-4, but the Pierz Brewers couldn’t get a run across home plate in a 6-0 loss to Opole Sunday, June 25.

Opole’s Isaiah Folsom scattered six hits and three walks over nine innings for the victory. He struck out five.

Pete Schommer suffered the loss. He allowed five runs on eight hits and no walks over seven innings. He finished with five strikeouts.

Gunner Wicklund, Schommer, Jonah Prokott and Preston Veith collected Pierz’s other hits.

Opole 6 11 0

Brewers 0 6 0

WP: Isaiah Folsom. LP: Pete Schommer.

Avon 6, Bulldogs 9

AVON — Avon’s Dominic Austing held the Pierz Bulldogs to just two hits in a 6-0 victory Friday, June 23.

Austing pitched the first five innings and allowed one hit and one walk. Adam Harladner pitched one perfect inning of relief and Joe Dolan pitched the final three for the save.

Craig Luberts and Tyler Fischer collected the two Pierz hits.

Bulldogs 0 2 0

Avon 6 8 0

WP: Dominic Austing. LP: Kirby Fischer. S: Joe Dolan.

