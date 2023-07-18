Victory League Baseball: Tuatges, Buckman top Rebels

FORT RIPLEY — Matt Tautges struck out six and allowed just one unearned run on three hits and two walks as he pitched the Buckman Billygoats to a 4-1 victory over the Fort Ripley Rebels Sunday, July 16.

A three-run ninth inning broke open a 1-1 tie for the Billygoats, who clinched the North/East regular season title with the victory. Buckman’s three-run ninth came without a hit,

Ben Thoma led off the inning getting hit by a pitch. That was followed by a Matt Kummet hit by a pitch and a Joe Kahl walk to load the bases with two outs. Tautges and Lane Girtz were then both hit by pitches to drive in runs and Max Boran walked to make it 4-1.

Fort Ripely scored first on Mason Argir’s RBI single.

Bryce Flanagan suffered the loss. He allowed two unearned runs on four hits and one walk over 8.1 innings.

Buckman 4 4 1

Fort Ripley 1 3 2

WP: Matt Tautges. LP: Bryce Flanagan.

Lakers 4, Aitkin 1

AITKIN — The Pierz Lakers downed the Aitkin Steam 4-1 Sunday, July 16.

No other information was provided.

Lakers 4

Aitkin 1

Foley 23, St. Mathias 0

FOLEY — The Foley Lumberjacks scored 10 runs in the first inning and went on to defeat the St. Mathias Devils 23-0 Sunday, July 16.

Foley’s Colby Johnson hit two home runs. Charles Hackett added two hits, including a home run, and Mich Keller finished with four hits.

St. Mathias 0 3 4

Foley 23 23 1

WP: Logan Winkelman. LP: Alex Guggisberg.

Nisswa 13, Flensburg 3

NISSWA — The Nisswa Lightning improved to 13-1 with a 13-3 victory over Flensburg Saturday, July 15.

No other information was provided.

Flensburg 3

Nisswa 13

Lakers 6, Freeport 1

PIERZ— The Pierz Lakers outscored Freeport 6-1 Friday, July 14.

No other information was provided.

Freeport 1 5 2

Pierz 6 6 1

Nisswa 10, Royalton 1

NISSWA — The Nisswa Lightning defeated Royalton 10-1 Friday, July 14.

No other information was provided.

Royalton 1