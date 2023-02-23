99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Women ‘s College Basketball: Quigley honored again

The Central Lakes College Raiders' Sam Quigley was honored by the MCAC.

By Dispatch staff report
February 23, 2023 05:03 PM

BRAINERD — Samantha Quigley racked up another award.

The Central Lakes College sophomore guard was named the Minnesota College Athletic Conference North Division Women’s Basketball Athlete of the Week.

Quigley finished with 31 points on 12-of-15 shooting from the field, including 6-of-9 from 3-point. She added 15 rebounds, six assists and five steals in 26 minutes. Her efforts helped the Raiders land a share of the Northern Division title and finish the regular season with a 14-7 record overall and a 7-1 North Division record.

