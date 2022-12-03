Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Women’s College Basketball: Raiders suffer loss on road

The Central Lakes College Raiders faced Rochester Friday, Dec. 2.

CLC Raiders Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
December 02, 2022 07:44 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Six different Rochester Yellowjackets reached double figures to hand the Central Lakes College Raiders a 96-37 non-division loss Friday, Dec. 2.

CLC’s Jacey Rydberg and Johnalisse Morales each scored 11 points to lead the Raiders.

Kalli Papenfuss finished with 13 rebounds, six points, two assists, two steals and two blocks. Jaime Johnson posted 11 rebounds, four points and an assist.

Rochester forced 38 Raiders turnovers and held CLC to just 47 field goal attempts and 28% shooting from the field.

Rochester 29 28 22 16 -- 95

Central Lakes 6 7 15 9 -- 37

ROCHESTER

Myia Ruzek 14, Sophie Andring 16, Ravyn Miles, 18 Olivia Christianson 16, Janae Bennet 7, Kandace Sikkink 11, Jada James 13. FG 33-78 (42.3 percent), FT 20-26 (26.9 percent). 3-point 9-31 (29 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES

Jaime Johnson 4, Kalli Papenfuss 6, Johnalisse Morales 11, Alyssa Torgerson 4, Jacey Rydberg 11, Megan Lanhart 1. FG 13-47 (27.7 percent), FT 7-19 (36.8 percent). 3-point 4-17 (23.5 percent). Overall: 1-3. Next: at Western Technical in La Crosse, Wis. 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSWOMEN'S BASKETBALLCENTRAL LAKES COLLEGE
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
Smith_Cole.jpg
Sports
Hockey: Smith, Archibald NHL updates
Former Warriors in the NHL.
December 19, 2022 03:23 PM
Pohlkamp_Eric.JPG
Sports
Hockey: Pohlkamp registers hat trick
Erik Pohlkamp is playing for the United States in the World Junior A Challenge.
December 16, 2022 08:58 PM