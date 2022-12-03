Women’s College Basketball: Raiders suffer loss on road
The Central Lakes College Raiders faced Rochester Friday, Dec. 2.
ROCHESTER — Six different Rochester Yellowjackets reached double figures to hand the Central Lakes College Raiders a 96-37 non-division loss Friday, Dec. 2.
CLC’s Jacey Rydberg and Johnalisse Morales each scored 11 points to lead the Raiders.
Kalli Papenfuss finished with 13 rebounds, six points, two assists, two steals and two blocks. Jaime Johnson posted 11 rebounds, four points and an assist.
Rochester forced 38 Raiders turnovers and held CLC to just 47 field goal attempts and 28% shooting from the field.
Rochester 29 28 22 16 -- 95
Central Lakes 6 7 15 9 -- 37
ROCHESTER
Myia Ruzek 14, Sophie Andring 16, Ravyn Miles, 18 Olivia Christianson 16, Janae Bennet 7, Kandace Sikkink 11, Jada James 13. FG 33-78 (42.3 percent), FT 20-26 (26.9 percent). 3-point 9-31 (29 percent).
CENTRAL LAKES
Jaime Johnson 4, Kalli Papenfuss 6, Johnalisse Morales 11, Alyssa Torgerson 4, Jacey Rydberg 11, Megan Lanhart 1. FG 13-47 (27.7 percent), FT 7-19 (36.8 percent). 3-point 4-17 (23.5 percent). Overall: 1-3. Next: at Western Technical in La Crosse, Wis. 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
