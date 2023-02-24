Women’s College Basketball: 4 Raiders earn postseason praise

BRAINERD — Four Central Lakes College Raiders and their coach earned postseason honors.

CLC’s Alyssa Torgerson was selected as the MCAC North Player of the Year. The freshman center from Burnsville, started 17 games for the Raiders, averaging 15.6 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. She shot 43.9% from the field and 70.8% from the free throw line, while blocking 10 shots and stealing 31 balls. Torgerson helped her Raider team earn a share of the MCAC North title and will lead them into the NJCAA Region 13A Tournament on Saturday as the No. 2 seed from the North.

Krystal Brodeen, in her first season as the head women's basketball coach at Central Lakes College, was named the MCAC North Coach-of-the-Year after leading her team to a 14-7 overall record and 7-1 record in MCAC North play this season.

Samantha Quigley

Torgerson and Samantha Quigley were named to the All-Division First Team and Al-Minnesota College Athletic Conference First Team. Kalli Papenfuss and Jaime Johnson landed spots on the All-Division Second Team and the All-MCAC Second Team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalli Papenfuss

Papenfuss and Quigley were also named to the MCAC All-Defensive Team.