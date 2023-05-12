College Softball: Tautges, Austin honored by MCAC

BRAINERD — Central Lakes College freshman pitcher and infielder, Emma Tautges, was named the Minnesota College Athletic Conference North Division Player-of-the-Year.

In her 99 plate appearances, Tautges hit .467 on the season and .407 in conference play, with 6 doubles and 4 home runs. She had 27 RBI and scored 31 runs, and compiled a slugging percentage of .663. Defensively, Tautges had 83 put-outs and 21 assists for a .963 fielding percentage, while pitching 2 shutouts and limiting North Division batters to a .47 earned run average and .183 batting average against her.

Ray Austin, Central Lakes College softball coach, earned the MCAC North Division Coach-of-the-Year honor.

Ray Austin

After going 13-14 overall and 7-1 in the North Division, Austin led his Raiders to a share of the MCAC North Division title. Austin and the Raiders will host the NJCAA Region 13B Tournament in Brainerd beginning Saturday.

Landing spots on the North All-Division First Team along with Tautges were sophomore pitcher Marissa Callahan, sophomore catcher and outfielder Halle Zupan and sophomore shortstop Zakia Herron.

ADVERTISEMENT

Making the second team was freshman third baseman and catcher Gabrielle Dulas, freshman centerfielder Sophia Laube and freshman third baseman Isabelle Krawieki.

Tautges, Callahan, Zupan and Herron were also named to the All-MCAC team.