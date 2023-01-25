Women’s College Basketball: CLC’s Quigley honored
Quigley enjoyed a big week for CLC.
BRAINERD — Central Lakes College’s sophomore guard Samantha Quigley was named the Northern Division Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 16-22.
Quigley finished with 41 points on 17-of-26 shooting from the field. She was 7-of-10 from 3-point.
She added 25 rebounds, 11 assists, seven steals and four blocked shots to help the Raiders improve to 9-6 overalls and 4-0 in the North Division.
