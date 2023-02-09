Women’s College Basketball: CLC’s Quigley honored by conference
The Central Lakes College Raiders' Samantha Quigley named player of the week.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BRAINERD — Central Lakes College sophomore guard Samantha Quigley was named the Minnesota College Athletic Conference Northern Division Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.
Quigley finished with 49 points, 34 rebounds, 15 assists and five steals in 76 minutes of playing time last week.
She was 17-of-32 from the field, 5-of-12 from 3-point and 10-of-15 from the line. She recorded a triple-double in the Raiders' win Saturday.
The Central Lakes College Raiders traveled to Cloquet to face Fond du Lac Tribal College.
The Central Lakes College Raiders hosted Rainy River Saturday, Feb. 4.
The Central Lakes College Raiders hosted Rainy River Saturday, Feb. 4.
The Central Lakes College Raiders hosted Hibbing Friday, Feb. 3.