Sports
News reporting
News reporting
Women’s College Basketball: CLC’s Quigley honored by conference

The Central Lakes College Raiders' Samantha Quigley named player of the week.

Samantha Quigley
Samantha Quigley
By Dispatch staff report
February 08, 2023 08:53 PM
BRAINERD — Central Lakes College sophomore guard Samantha Quigley was named the Minnesota College Athletic Conference Northern Division Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Quigley finished with 49 points, 34 rebounds, 15 assists and five steals in 76 minutes of playing time last week.

She was 17-of-32 from the field, 5-of-12 from 3-point and 10-of-15 from the line. She recorded a triple-double in the Raiders' win Saturday.

By Dispatch staff report
