Women’s College Basketball: Raiders keep rolling

The Central Lakes College Raiders hosted Rainy River Saturday, Feb. 4.

Jamie Johnson
Jamie Johnson
By Dispatch staff report
February 05, 2023 03:10 PM
BRAINERD — The Central Lakes College Raiders Women's basketball team is one game away from claiming a Northern Division championship after a 93-61 Northern Division win over Rainy River Saturday, Feb. 4

Jaime Johnson scored 24 points after connecting on 6-of-12 shooting from 3-point and Samantha Quigley finished with a team-high 29 points, 24 rebounds and 12 assists in the Raiders win.

CLC swept the season series from the Voyagers. CLC defeated the Voyagers 89-49 Jan. 7 in International Falls. In that game, center Alyssa Torgerson scored 26 points and grabbed 18 rebounds. She missed her third game due to illness, but Kalli Papenfuss and Jacey Rydberg finished with 12 and 10 rebounds respectively.

CLC led 27-12 after one quarter and 51-29 at the half.

The Raiders shot 41% for the game and 50% from 3-point range, while holding Rainy River to 28% from the field.

The Raiders will travel to Thief River Falls Saturday, Feb. 11 for a rematch with Northland. A win over the Pioneers will give the Raiders a division championship. They have already locked up a spot in the state tournament, which will be held the last weekend in February at Anoka-Ramsey.

Rainy River 12 17 15 17 -- 61

Central Lakes 27 24 26 16 -- 93

RAINY RIVER

Cara Polk 7, Cyra Polk 13, Azahriah Ellis 18, Saniya Wright 17, Kiarra Edley 1, Zhiyah Lesure 2, Kyss Benoit 1, Queristan Coates 2. FG 23-83 (28 percent), FT 8-14 (57 percent). 3-point 7-24(29 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES

Jaime Johnson 24, Kalli Papenfuss 14, Clara Meyer 8, Ellie Anderson 2, Johnalisse Morales 6, Samantha Quigley 29, Jacey Rydberg 8, Megan Lanhart 2. FG 35-84 (42 percent), FT 13-16 (81 percent). 3-point 10-20 (50 percent). Division: 6-0. Overall: 13-6. Next: vs Northland at Thief River Falls, 1 PM Saturday, Feb 11.

