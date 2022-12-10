Women's College Basketball: Raiders open home season with a loss

BRAINERD — For the first time in almost three years, the Central Lakes College Raider women took to the home floor to open their home season Friday, Dec. 9.

The Raiders were hurt by turnovers and poor shooting as their overall record dropped to 1-5 with a 52-42 loss to the St Cloud Community and Technical College Cyclones.

It was the second meeting of the season for the two teams. SCTC swept the season series thanks to its 64-59 win Nov. 22.

“I kind of had a little bit of nerves earlier today but then they went away,” head coach Krystal Brodeen said. “We have also played this team before and that helped. I feel like since I have been here for a year I kind of got rid of those jitters and I know the ins and outs but still trying to figure out our team is the biggest thing.”

The Raiders were led by Alyssa Torgerson who secured 25 rebounds and scored 15 points. No other Raider reached double figures. Johnalisse Morales was next with seven points.

“She was my first ever signee and I love her to death because she took a chance on this program when I didn’t have anybody else,” Brodeen said of Torgerson. “Now we have her in the weight room with Jacey (Rydber) and they push each other really well and just get her confidence up. Tonight when she saw that she had 25 rebounds I think it kind of clicked for her.”

Scoring has been a struggle for CLC as it failed to hit the 40-point mark in its last two games — both road losses.

Central Lakes College's Alyssa Torgerson looks to shoot against Cyclones on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at CLC in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

The Raiders held the Cyclones to 28% shooting and collected 10 steals, led by Crosby-Ironton graduate Kalli Papenfuss’ five.

The Raiders trailed 16-6 after the first quarter. The shots started to fall in the second quarter with CLC scoring the first four points on a put-back from Torgerson and two free throws from Jacey Rydberg to make it 16-10. A 3-pointer later in the quarter from Jaime Johnson made it 19-13 SCSU and a fastbreak layup from Papenfuss brought a St. Cloud timeout with the score 23-17.

The Raiders’ defense held the Cyclones to just eight second-quarter points and a reverse layup from Papenfuss made it 24-20 SCTC at the half.

The Raiders erased the four-point gap early in the third quarter and pulled even at 24 on a shot from Anessa Davis with just under seven minutes to play in the third quarter.

Rydberg picked her fourth foul in the third quarter, but the Raiders trailed just 33-31 after three quarters.

“I think the first half was jitters but we came out with confidence and tied it up in the second half,” Brodeen said. “But I think it plays into the mental part of the game when I have players playing 20-30 minutes a game and then three shots in a row don’t fall it is a mental hurdle to get over and that is what we struggled with tonight.”

In the fourth quarter, the 3 started to drop for the Cyclones and two key shots, one from Allison Fritz and another one from Rylie DeMaine, gave SCTC a 41-31 lead with just under six remaining in the quarter. A layup from Torgerson made 44-38 Cyclones but CLC couldn’t get any closer as they scored just 11 points in the fourth quarter.

“Our first two games we tried to focus on this offense we were trying to implement but seeing that a number of the women on the team are more role players and strong defensively we switched everything up and said we are going to be a defensive first team and let the other things fall into place,” Brodeen said.

St. Cloud 16 8 9 19 – 52

Central Lakes 6 14 11 11 – 42

ST. CLOUD TECHNICAL

Demya Riley 7, Jackie Lindsay 7, Rylie DeMaine 10, Allison Fritz 10, Sarah Harris 4, Erin Knisley 14. FG 19-67 (28 percent), FT 9-17 (53 percent). 3-point 5-32 (16 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES