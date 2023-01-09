Women’s College Basketball: Raiders roll to easy win over Rainy

INTERNATIONAL FALLS — Alyssa Torgerson finished with 26 points and 18 rebounds and Kalli Papenfuss added 13 points, 13 rebounds, eight steals and six assists for the Central Lakes College Raiders in an 89-49 North Division victory over Rainy River Saturday, Jan. 7.

The Raiders built a 32-20 first-quarter lead and built it into a 56-25 halftime advantage.

Samantha Quigley scored 11 points to go with six rebounds, six steals and five assists.

Anessa Davis scored 14 points off the bench and Johnalisse Morales scored nine points.

Rainy River 20 5 12 12 -- 49

Central Lakes 32 24 12 21 -- 89

RAINY RIVER

Kiarra Edley 2, Cara Polk 9, Cyra Polk 16, Azahriah Ellis 4, Maddie Lowe 8, Shamiyah Bradford 3, Saniya Wright 7. FG 18-67 (26.9%), FT 9-12 (75%). 3-point 4-20 (20%).

CENTRAL LAKES