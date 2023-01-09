99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Women’s College Basketball: Raiders roll to easy win over Rainy

The Central Lakes College Raiders faced Rainy River Saturday, Jan. 7.

Alyssa Torgerson
Alyssa Torgerson
By Dispatch staff report
January 08, 2023 09:07 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

INTERNATIONAL FALLS — Alyssa Torgerson finished with 26 points and 18 rebounds and Kalli Papenfuss added 13 points, 13 rebounds, eight steals and six assists for the Central Lakes College Raiders in an 89-49 North Division victory over Rainy River Saturday, Jan. 7.

The Raiders built a 32-20 first-quarter lead and built it into a 56-25 halftime advantage.

Samantha Quigley scored 11 points to go with six rebounds, six steals and five assists.

Anessa Davis scored 14 points off the bench and Johnalisse Morales scored nine points.

Rainy River 20 5 12 12 -- 49

Central Lakes 32 24 12 21 -- 89

RAINY RIVER

Kiarra Edley 2, Cara Polk 9, Cyra Polk 16, Azahriah Ellis 4, Maddie Lowe 8, Shamiyah Bradford 3, Saniya Wright 7. FG 18-67 (26.9%), FT 9-12 (75%). 3-point 4-20 (20%).

CENTRAL LAKES

Jaime Johnson 2, Kalli Papenfuss 13 Johnalisse Morales 9, Anessa Davis 14, Alyssa Torgerson 26, Samantha Quigley 11, Jacey Rydberg 14. FG 35-87 (40.2%), FT 15-20 (75%). 3-point 4-21 (19%). Division: 1-0. Overall: 6-6. Next: hosts Itasca 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSCENTRAL LAKES COLLEGECOLLEGE BASKETBALL
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
Anthony Burch
Sports
Men’s College Basketball: Raiders run winning streak to 4
The Central Lakes College Raiders faced Rainy River Saturday, Jan. 7.
January 08, 2023 09:16 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
An injured person holds a single-arm crutch in his left hand in order to stand up.
Local
Tri-County Health Care offers free walk-in sports injury clinic
The Tri-County Health Care Clinic in Wadena began a new free walk-in sports clinic after New Year's Day to better serve injured athletes in the area.
January 08, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Alyssa Torgerson
Sports
Women’s College Basketball: Torgerson honored by NJCAA
The Central Lakes College Raiders' Alyssa Torgerson was named player of the week.
January 07, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Kalli Papenfuss
Sports
College Basketball: Raiders honored by conference
Three Central Lakes College Raiders players were named Players of the Week.
January 07, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report