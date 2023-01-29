Women’s College Basketball: Raiders round up 8th-straight win

GRAND RAPIDS — Jaime Johnson and Jacey Rydberg each scored 19 points for the Central Lakes College Raiders who pushed their winning streak to eight games Saturday, Jan. 28, with a 73-48 victory over Itasca.

Kalli Papenfuss finished with 16 rebounds, 13 points, four assists and four steals. And Samantha Quigley added 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

Playing without freshman center Alyssa Torgerson CLC still outrebounded Itsaca 43-29 and outshot their opponent 45.6% to 32%.

The Raiders finished the month of January 6-0 and haven’t lost since Dec. 17.

Itasca 14 11 12 11 -- 48

Central Lakes 17 18 24 14 -- 73

ITASCA

Lily Gidley, 11 Mariah Graves 3, Brynne Bankes 6, Tianna Jones 7, Brooke Meyer, 6 Cass Dahn 10, Lacie O’Leary 5. FG 16-50 (32 percent), FT 7-12 (58.3 percent). 3-point 9-24 (37.5 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES