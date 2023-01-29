Women’s College Basketball: Raiders round up 8th-straight win
The Central Lakes College Raiders traveled to Grand Rapids Saturday, Jan. 28.
We are part of The Trust Project.
GRAND RAPIDS — Jaime Johnson and Jacey Rydberg each scored 19 points for the Central Lakes College Raiders who pushed their winning streak to eight games Saturday, Jan. 28, with a 73-48 victory over Itasca.
Kalli Papenfuss finished with 16 rebounds, 13 points, four assists and four steals. And Samantha Quigley added 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals.
Playing without freshman center Alyssa Torgerson CLC still outrebounded Itsaca 43-29 and outshot their opponent 45.6% to 32%.
The Raiders finished the month of January 6-0 and haven’t lost since Dec. 17.
Itasca 14 11 12 11 -- 48
Central Lakes 17 18 24 14 -- 73
ITASCA
Lily Gidley, 11 Mariah Graves 3, Brynne Bankes 6, Tianna Jones 7, Brooke Meyer, 6 Cass Dahn 10, Lacie O’Leary 5. FG 16-50 (32 percent), FT 7-12 (58.3 percent). 3-point 9-24 (37.5 percent).
CENTRAL LAKES
Jaime Johnson 19, Kalli Papenfuss 13, Clara Meyer 2, Ellie Anderson 2, Anessa Davis 2, Samantha Quigley, 16 Jacey Rydberg 19. FG 31-68 (45.6 percent), FT 3-7 (42.9 percent). 3-point 8-22 (36.4 percent). Division: 5-0. Overall: 11-6. Next: hosts Gogebic Community College 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3.
Former Brainerd Warrior Olivia King is enjoying her senior season as a member of the University of Minnesota Gopher women's hockey team.
The Central Lakes College Raiders traveled to Ely to face Vermilion.
The Central Lakes College Raiders landed six student-athletes on Elite Team