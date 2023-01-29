STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports
Women’s College Basketball: Raiders round up 8th-straight win

The Central Lakes College Raiders traveled to Grand Rapids Saturday, Jan. 28.

Kalli Papenfuss
Kalli Papenfuss
By Dispatch staff report
January 29, 2023 03:00 PM
GRAND RAPIDS — Jaime Johnson and Jacey Rydberg each scored 19 points for the Central Lakes College Raiders who pushed their winning streak to eight games Saturday, Jan. 28, with a 73-48 victory over Itasca.

Kalli Papenfuss finished with 16 rebounds, 13 points, four assists and four steals. And Samantha Quigley added 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

Playing without freshman center Alyssa Torgerson CLC still outrebounded Itsaca 43-29 and outshot their opponent 45.6% to 32%.

The Raiders finished the month of January 6-0 and haven’t lost since Dec. 17.

Itasca 14 11 12 11 -- 48

Central Lakes 17 18 24 14 -- 73

ITASCA

Lily Gidley, 11 Mariah Graves 3, Brynne Bankes 6, Tianna Jones 7, Brooke Meyer, 6 Cass Dahn 10, Lacie O’Leary 5. FG 16-50 (32 percent), FT 7-12 (58.3 percent). 3-point 9-24 (37.5 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES

Jaime Johnson 19, Kalli Papenfuss 13, Clara Meyer 2, Ellie Anderson 2, Anessa Davis 2, Samantha Quigley, 16 Jacey Rydberg 19. FG 31-68 (45.6 percent), FT 3-7 (42.9 percent). 3-point 8-22 (36.4 percent). Division: 5-0. Overall: 11-6. Next: hosts Gogebic Community College 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSCENTRAL LAKES COLLEGECOLLEGE BASKETBALL
By Dispatch staff report
