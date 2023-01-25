Women’s College Basketball: Raiders victorious on the road
The Central Lakes College Raiders faced Gogebic Community College Tuesday, Jan. 24.
IRONWOOD, Michigan — Kalli Papenfuss recorded 22 points, 14 rebounds and seven steals as the Central Lakes College Raiders defeated the Gogebic Community College Samsons 71-44 Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Alyssa Torgerson finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Raiders. Samantha Quigley tallied 13 points and seven rebounds. Jamie Johnson added 12 points and Jacey Rydberg grabbed 14 rebounds as the Raiders improved to 10-6 this season.
Gogebic 14 12 8 10 – 44
Central Lakes 16 17 21 17 – 71
GOGEBIC
Hanna Hoskin 5, Kylee Hewitt 12, Ida Bengtsson 2, Emily Nelson 15, Jasmine Redhouse 8, Nicole DiGiorgio 2. FG 16-56 (28.6%), FT 9-12 (75%). 3-point 3-19 (15.8%).
CENTRAL LAKES
Jaime Johnson 12, Kalli Papenfuss 22, Johnalisse Morales 2, Anessa Davis 3, Alyssa Torgerson 14, Samantha Quigley 13, Jacey Rydberg 5. FG 28-78 (35.9%), FT 5-9 (55.6%). 3-point 10-26 (38.5%). Overall: 10-6. Next: at Itasca 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
