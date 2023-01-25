STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Women’s College Basketball: Raiders victorious on the road

The Central Lakes College Raiders faced Gogebic Community College Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Kalli Papenfuss
Kalli Papenfuss
By Dispatch staff report
January 24, 2023 09:34 PM
We are part of The Trust Project.

IRONWOOD, Michigan — Kalli Papenfuss recorded 22 points, 14 rebounds and seven steals as the Central Lakes College Raiders defeated the Gogebic Community College Samsons 71-44 Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Alyssa Torgerson finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Raiders. Samantha Quigley tallied 13 points and seven rebounds. Jamie Johnson added 12 points and Jacey Rydberg grabbed 14 rebounds as the Raiders improved to 10-6 this season.

Gogebic 14 12 8 10 – 44

Central Lakes 16 17 21 17 – 71

GOGEBIC

Hanna Hoskin 5, Kylee Hewitt 12, Ida Bengtsson 2, Emily Nelson 15, Jasmine Redhouse 8, Nicole DiGiorgio 2. FG 16-56 (28.6%), FT 9-12 (75%). 3-point 3-19 (15.8%).

CENTRAL LAKES

Jaime Johnson 12, Kalli Papenfuss 22, Johnalisse Morales 2, Anessa Davis 3, Alyssa Torgerson 14, Samantha Quigley 13, Jacey Rydberg 5. FG 28-78 (35.9%), FT 5-9 (55.6%). 3-point 10-26 (38.5%). Overall: 10-6. Next: at Itasca 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSCENTRAL LAKES COLLEGECOLLEGE BASKETBALL
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
