Women’s College Basketball: Rydberg’s last-second shot seals win

The Central Lakes College Raiders hosted Minnesota State Saturday, Dec. 10.

Jacey_Rydberg 2022.JPG
Jacey Rydberg
By Dispatch staff report
December 11, 2022 05:34 PM
BRAINERD — Jacey Rydberg’s put-back with .3 seconds left lifted Central Lakes College past Minnesota State Fergus Falls 71-68 Saturday, Dec. 10.

Rydberg’s 20 points led the Raiders and she was followed by Jamie Johnson and Alyssa Torgerson with 15 each as the Raiders ended a four-game losing streak.

Trailing 32-26 at the half, the Raiders went on an 11-point run to erase the deficit to start the third quarter. Torgerson and Kalli Papenfuss led that charge with five points each, but the Spartans pushed back to a 51-48 lead to end the third quarter.

The Raiders responded with an eight-point run to start the fourth quarter but went silent on the offensive end after that. CLC also lost Papenfuss, their main ball handler, with her fifth foul and three minutes left.

The defense stepped up and Rydberg hit five free throws down the stretch before getting the game-winner.

With the win, the Raiders improved to 2-5 overall while the Spartans fell to 5-4. The two teams will meet again Friday, Dec. 16 in Brainerd.

Minnesota State 16 16 16 20 - 68

Central Lakes 13 13 25 20 - 71

MINNESOTA STATE

Brooke Finken 12, Ashley Dreger 10, Itzel Salazar 12, Hailey Nelson 3, Emily Dehler 20, Keely Foley 11. FG 26-60 (43 percent), FT 12-15 (80 percent). 3-point 4-15 (27 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES

Jaime Johnson 15, Kalli Papenfuss 10, Johnalisse Morales 3, Anessa Davis 8, Alyssa Torgerson 15, Jacey Rydberg 20. FG 24-61 (39 percent), FT 17-19 (90 percent). 3-point 6-15 (40 percent). Overall: 2-5. Next: hosts Minnesota State 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.

By Dispatch staff report
