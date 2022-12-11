Women’s College Basketball: Rydberg’s last-second shot seals win
The Central Lakes College Raiders hosted Minnesota State Saturday, Dec. 10.
BRAINERD — Jacey Rydberg’s put-back with .3 seconds left lifted Central Lakes College past Minnesota State Fergus Falls 71-68 Saturday, Dec. 10.
Rydberg’s 20 points led the Raiders and she was followed by Jamie Johnson and Alyssa Torgerson with 15 each as the Raiders ended a four-game losing streak.
Trailing 32-26 at the half, the Raiders went on an 11-point run to erase the deficit to start the third quarter. Torgerson and Kalli Papenfuss led that charge with five points each, but the Spartans pushed back to a 51-48 lead to end the third quarter.
The Raiders responded with an eight-point run to start the fourth quarter but went silent on the offensive end after that. CLC also lost Papenfuss, their main ball handler, with her fifth foul and three minutes left.
The defense stepped up and Rydberg hit five free throws down the stretch before getting the game-winner.
With the win, the Raiders improved to 2-5 overall while the Spartans fell to 5-4. The two teams will meet again Friday, Dec. 16 in Brainerd.