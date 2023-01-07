99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Women’s College Basketball: Torgerson honored by NJCAA

The Central Lakes College Raiders' Alyssa Torgerson was named player of the week.

Alyssa Torgerson
Alyssa Torgerson
By Dispatch staff report
January 07, 2023 05:00 PM
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Central Lakes College Raiders freshman Alyssa Torgerson was named the NJCAA Divison III Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 26-Jan. 3.

In 11 games this season, Torgerson is averaging 15.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. She’s shooting 44% from the field and 68.8% from the line.

In a 63-42 win over Riverland Dec. 31, Torgerson finished with a game-high 25 points to go with three rebounds, one assist and two steals.

In the Raiders' 74-68 upset win over Anoka-Ramsey Dec. 30, she finished with a game-high 29 points and 14 rebounds. She added a steal and two blocked shots.

