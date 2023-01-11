99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports
Youth Girls Basketball: 5th grade team gets 3rd place in Elk River

Brainerd fifth grade girls basketball blue team earns third place in tournament

Youth girls basketball
Brainerd's fifth grade girls blue basketball team celebrates with a third place trophy Saturday, Jan. 7
contributed photo
January 11, 2023 12:47 PM
The Brainerd girls basketball fifth grade blue team earned a third-place trophy after defeating Elk River 36-20 in a tournament last weekend.

The team is coached by Tim Johnson.

