Television Q&A: Don't showrunners realize foul language can alienate viewers?

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: I love the series on Netflix called “The Night Agent” and “The Diplomat,” but some of the language is so foul and blasphemous that it’s hard to watch. Doing without it would not detract from the entertainment. How can we get producers to realize that this type of language is totally uncalled for?

A: As I have mentioned here before, language standards in television — and movies, and politics, and what kids say on the street — have changed dramatically over the years. I remember more than 30 years ago, when a colleague was outraged that an early-evening sitcom had a character saying, “You suck!” About five years ago, I wrote in this column about cable shows such as “Yellowstone” embracing raw words with growing frequency. (While broadcast programs are bound by some standards, premium services such as HBO, cable channels and streamers like Netflix have looser rules — and sometimes no rules at all. You can learn more at fcc.gov.

For example, “Succession’s” series finale exploded with crudeness that felt beyond what it had had before. But on “Succession,” the language made sense for the characters, as it has in other productions over the years. Rather than outright reject language as “uncalled for,” I try to see if it suits the characters and situation. And that is where I — slightly — agree with you. Both “The Night Agent” and “The Diplomat” used some language that sounded out of place in the context of the show, awkward as spoken — as if words were being used just because they could, not because they fit the moment.

Q: It’s extremely aggravating to find that a recorded episode doesn’t fit into its scheduled time. For example, a recorded episode of “East New York” may start somewhere within the last part of “The Equalizer” which I may also record, or not. So the recording ends eight to 38 minutes before the show ends. Surely the networks and cable companies working together or separately could resolve this issue. Your thoughts?

A: As I have said here before, the delayed shows result from late afternoon, live (and unpredictable) sports events running so long that they delay telecasts of programs later in the day. It especially drives CBS viewers crazy on Sundays during the NFL season. (Fox, which also has late afternoon football on Sundays, adjusts its schedule by filling the first prime-time hour — 7 p.m. Eastern — with football-related programming.) CBS has at times scheduled its Sunday programming to start later because of football, so your DVR knows the right time. And this fall, it is putting reruns into Sunday’s final prime-time hour (10 p.m. Eastern) for more flexibility after football. But for viewers, the best approach is to add time to recording schedules in your DVR; I usually tack on 30 minutes to an hour. There’s also the option of just looking for the shows on the networks’ streaming platforms.

Q: I really loved “Soap.” They ended with an excellent cliffhanger but never came back on the air. Why?

A: Famously controversial among the puritanical for its bold content and for featuring an openly gay character (played by Billy Crystal) when that was a rarity, the comedy “Soap” aired on ABC in 1977-81. Ratings had declined by the time it was canceled; even Crystal told the New York Times that later, more bizarre storylines — “the spaceship and stuff like that” — disenchanted him. And the show, which had faced boycotts by advertisers and affiliates from early on, had apparently lost most of its appeal to sponsors by the end.