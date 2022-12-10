Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
A potential winter storm this week

Snow and wintry mixed precipitation will be likely

Brainerd Forecast 20221210 0900
Scattered rain/snow showers will be possible on Tuesday, and then snow will be likely on Tuesday Night and Wednesday.
StormTRACKER Weather
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
December 10, 2022 11:06 AM
A strong area of low pressure will move out of eastern Colorado on Monday and into the central Plains on Monday Night and Tuesday. This will bring precipitation into the region as we head into late Monday Night and through the day Tuesday, Wednesday and possibly into Thursday.

A few snow showers will be possible in our region on Monday Night and into the day on Tuesday. However, temperatures on Tuesday Afternoon will likely rise into the mid-30s, which may allow for some of the precipitation to end up as rain. In the mean time, mostly cloudy skies will be with us for Monday and Monday Night, and then cloudy skies will be likely on Tuesday.

On Tuesday Night, the bulk of the low pressure's precipitation will begin to arrive into the Upper Plains and the Upper Midwest. This will result in snow developing and spreading out across our region late Tuesday Night, likely becoming steady towards sunrise.

Steady snow will be likely throughout the day on Wednesday, though high temperatures may still be in the low to mid-30s, which may make it difficult initially for some of the snow to accumulate.

The steady snow will begin to taper down on Wednesday Night, though a few snow showers may still be possible during the late night hours and into the day on Thursday.

Some blowing and drifting will be possible during and event this event as winds may try to gust upwards of 30 mph on both Tuesday and Wednesday, and possibly into Thursday.

It is still too early to determine possible snowfall accumulations, but some places in our region may receive at least 6 inches of snow.

