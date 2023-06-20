Air quality alert impacts burning permits, campfires in Brainerd area

BRAINERD — With an air quality alert in effect over two thirds of the state, burning permits will not be issued and campfires are discouraged.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued the air quality alert for central and southern Minnesota beginning noon Tuesday, June 20, through 9 p.m. Thursday, June 22.

Area counties within the alert are Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Todd and Wadena.

In an effort to reduce additional air pollutants, burning permits will not be issued or activated and campfires are discouraged, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reported Tuesday.

Additional counties may have burnings restrictions in place due to high fire danger levels. As of Tuesday, the fire danger in Aitkin, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties was high. The fire danger in Cass and Crow Wing counties was moderate. For up-to-date information on fire danger and burning restrictions visit https://tinyurl.com/2mjxv8a7 .

These pollutants will be transported by southerly winds from the Chicago area, northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota. Ozone — a gas usually found in the upper atmosphere that protects people from ultraviolet radiation but when inhaled can cause respiratory issues, according to the Environmental Protection Agency — will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant and temperatures are highest. Ozone will be low in the morning, late evening, and overnight.

Ozone levels in the lower atmosphere are expected to reach the orange air quality index category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across central and southern Minnesota. The alert area includes the Twin Cities, Brainerd, Alexandria, Albert Lea, Marshall, Worthington, Rochester, Hinckley, St. Cloud, Ortonville, Mankato, and the tribal nations of Leech Lake, Mille Lacs, Upper Sioux, and Prairie Island. In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

People whose health is affected by unhealthy air quality: There are people who are more likely to be affected when ozone pollution reaches an unhealthy level.

People who have asthma or other breathing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic bronchitis, and emphysema.

Children and teenagers.

People of all ages who are doing extended or heavy physical activity like playing sports or working outdoors.

Some healthy people are more sensitive to ozone even though they have none of the risk factors. There may be a genetic base for this increased sensitivity.

Health effects: Unhealthy ozone levels can aggravate lung diseases like asthma, emphysema, and COPD. When the air quality is unhealthy, people with these conditions may experience symptoms like difficulty breathing deeply, shortness of breath, throat soreness, wheezing, coughing, or unusual fatigue. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, use your inhalers as directed and contact your health care provider.

Take precautions

Everyone should take precautions when the air quality is unhealthy.

Take it easy and listen to your body.

Limit, change, or postpone your physical activity.

If possible, stay away from local sources of air pollution like busy roads and wood fires.

If you have asthma, or other breathing conditions like COPD, make sure you have your relief/rescue inhaler with you.

People with asthma should review and follow guidance in their written asthma action plan. Make an appointment to see your health provider if you don’t have an asthma action plan.

Pollution reduction tips: Ozone is produced on hot, sunny days by a chemical reaction between volatile organic compounds and oxides of nitrogen.



Reduce vehicle trips and fill-up the gas tank at dawn or dusk.

Encourage use of public transport, or carpool, when possible.

Postpone use of gasoline powered lawn and garden equipment on air alert days. Use battery or manual equipment instead.

Avoid backyard fires.

Stay informed

As of last week, drought further expanded across northeastern Minnesota, with large precipitation deficits increasing and temperatures staying above normal, the National Weather Service in Duluth reported. The U.S. Drought Monitor will be updated Thursday.

The southern half of Mille Lacs County was listed in severe drought conditions. Two thirds of Crow Wing County, the southern half of Aitkin County and the extreme southeast portion of Cass County were listed in moderate drought conditions. Most of Cass County and northern Aitkin and Crow Wing counties were listed as abnormally dry.

“This same pattern is largely expected through June and a significant pattern change will be needed to greatly improve conditions,” the weather service reported.

Active weather over the Great Plains will slowly move eastward providing much needed rainfall to most everyone in the Northland this weekend with more than 1" of rainfall expected. pic.twitter.com/Kus9viuidS — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) June 20, 2023

There is rain in the forecast later this week, which could provide some drought relief, the National Weather Service in Duluth reported. For Brainerd, the possibility of rain starts with a 20% chance Wednesday night, a 40% chance Thursday and Thursday night, and a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday through Monday.

“Active weather over the Great Plains will slowly move eastward providing much needed rainfall to most everyone in the Northland this weekend with more than 1" of rainfall expected,” in most places, the weather service reported.