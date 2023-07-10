Drought continues hold on Brainerd lakes area

BRAINERD — Despite an uptick in rainfall recently, drought conditions persist in the Brainerd area.

And the culprit was the months of May and June, when an extreme lack of precipitation coupled with high temperatures left a deficit that Mother Nature is struggling to make up.

Ketzel Levens, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth, said normally in June and July the Brainerd area should get an 1 inch to 1.5 inches of rain each week just to maintain normal precipitation levels. And though there’s been more rain the past month in the Brainerd lakes area, it has not been enough to alleviate drought conditions.

“The matter of fact is that this time of year is our rainiest time of year, June is normally our wettest month of the year, and then as we go through the summer, this is when we're expecting to get the bulk of our precipitation that we expect over the course of the year,” Levens said. “We are kind of barely scraping by with some of those values right now, if not just kind of like not quite getting there. … We dove really fast into some dry conditions when we had this period of excess lack of precipitation in May and June and we haven't fully recovered from that just yet.”

Brainerd the last 30 days is running about 1-2 inches below normal precipitation, Levens said. For the last 60 days the area has been about 4-6 inches below normal precipitation.

“So what the latest rain has done is kind of stall out just how fast we were drying out but it hasn't been enough to make any kind of major improvements just yet,” Levens said.

Last week, the U.S. Drought monitor listed Most of Mille Lacs and Morrison counties and the southern half of Crow Wing County in severe drought. The northern half of Crow Wing and most of Aitkin, Cass, Todd and Wadena counties were listed in moderate drought. The drought monitor will be updated Thursday, July 13.

Fire danger Monday, July 10, was low in Aitkin and Wadena counties, moderate in Cass and Crow Wing counties and high in Mille Lacs, Morrison and Todd counties.

While there is a possibility of rain Tuesday through Saturday, Levens said there’s nothing in the forecast right now that looks like it could provide relief from dry conditions.

“There's no big sign in the forecast right now for widespread, heavy rain. It's going to continue to be this pattern of some scattered showers and scattered thunderstorms every now and then,” Levens said. “But on the flip side of that, there’s not any sign that it's going to be super dry, super hot. So we can kind of continue to be in this just sort of holding pattern getting a little rain, it's definitely helpful, but we're kind of waiting to see some more here and there.”

The forecast for the Brainerd area from the National Weather Service in Duluth:

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 73 degrees. North wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday night: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. North wind around 5 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. East wind 5-10 mph becoming south after midnight.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 57 degrees. West wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

