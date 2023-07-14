Drought in Brainerd area likely to be around for a while

BRAINERD — Drought conditions persist across most of the state, including in the Brainerd lakes area, and they don’t look to be improving any time soon.

Southern Crow Wing County, more than three quarters of Morrison counties, the southern quarter of Aitkin County and all of Mille Lacs County, continue to be listed in severe drought conditions, according to U.S. Drought Monitor data released Thursday, July 13.

Cass, northern Crow Wing County, Todd and Wadena counties are listed in moderate drought conditions, according to the latest update. In all, over 63% of the state falls into the moderate drought category.

It’s a trend that looks like it will continue for quite a while, said Jonathan Wolfe, lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth.

“Generally speaking, it’s just heading downward,” Wolfe said of drought conditions. “And the general consensus from the Climate Prediction Center is to keep us drier than normal. … There’s no period in the next three months where we expect to have above normal precipitation.”

We just need some rain. Pete Boulay, Assistant State Climatologist

But it could be worse in Brainerd, said Assistant State Climatologist Pete Boulay. He noted while Brainerd is about 5 to 5 ½ inches below normal for rainfall, St. Cloud is about 7 inches below normal and Rice is about 8 inches below normal for this time of year.

“We are going on 10 weeks of having very little rain, and that really is what’s going on with this drought right now,” Boulay said.

Wolfe described the drought as short-term, mainly affecting crops and elevating the fire danger, which as of Thursday was listed as moderate for most of Cass and all of Crow Wing counties, which means fires start easily and spread at a moderate rate.

But the concern, Wolfe said, would be an onset of long-term drought, which could affect lake and river levels and the overall water supply. We’re not near that point yet, Wolfe said, but there’s nothing in the long-term forecast that shows help is on the way.

“There’s not been a nice, rainy, widespread rain system — except for the one 2-3 weeks ago,” Wolfe said. “Even continued into the future it’s kind of these hit or miss shower things. There’s not a big system to provide a lot of moisture for us.”

Boulay noted this year’s drought reflects similar droughts in 2021 and 2022, years in which precipitation rebounded with extremely snowy winters.

A truck waters trees Wednesday, July 13, 2023, along College Drive in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

“It remains to be seen how bad it will get,” Boulay said. “The hardest thing is knowing when it will end, but yeah, it seems to be in full swing again.”

The cause of the drought — and recent air quality alerts from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency — has been airflow coming from Canada instead of from the south. Wolfe said more impactful rainfalls arrive when our systems have tapped into moist air from the Gulf Coast.

“That’s when you start getting the much stronger storms, the ones that can carry a lot of moisture and better meteorological dynamics with the storm, which is a fancy way of saying it’s a right environment for good precipitation amounts,” Wolfe said.

One thing working in the Brainerd area’s favor, Boulay said, has been the recent spate of cooler temperatures, which helps slow evaporation.

“The only thing that has been helpful is we've had some cooler air,” Boulay said. “If we get the heat back then the drought will ramp up quicker again. We just need some rain.”

The National Weather Service in Duluth is constantly monitoring the drought and its effects on northeastern Minnesota, and Wolfe encouraged people to submit local drought impacts they observe to https://tinyurl.com/5n74uc7x .

MATT ERICKSON, Editor, may be reached at matt.erickson@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5857.