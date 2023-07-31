Drought reaches severe levels throughout Brainerd region

BRAINERD — Severe drought conditions continue to spread in the Brainerd lakes area.

The U.S. Drought Monitor’s latest information through Tuesday, July 25, show all of Crow Wing, Mille Lacs and Morrison counties; most of Aitkin, Todd and Wadena counties; and southern Cass County listed in severe drought.

That’s a change from the week before, where — with the exception of southern Crow Wing County and all of Mille Lacs and Morrison counties — most of the Brainerd area was listed in moderate drought.

“We continue to have an expansion across parts of central Minnesota into that severe drought status,” said Ketzel Levens, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth. “You guys over there just keep getting missed by the rain.”

Levens said looking at long-term forecasts, there is no indication for above normal precipitation, which is something the Brainerd area needs to pull itself out of severe drought.

“The next seven day forecast is really just a typical summer setup where we have on and off chances for showers and thunderstorms but, as the Brainerd lakes area has learned unfortunately this summer, that doesn’t always mean they’re going to hit you,” Levens said. “You can continually get missed with those kinds of scattered chances.”

Even longer term forecasts going out two to three weeks show below normal or near normal precipitation, Levens said.

“We would need above normal precipitation for this time of year in order to start to come out of drought,” Levens said. “Even just normal precipitation probably would just maintain drought conditions at this point.”

For the foreseeable future, the Brainerd lakes area and much of central Minnesota will continue to be in a short-term drought status, with vegetation being stressed, grass drying up and some lower water levels in lakes and rivers, Levens said. The longer the drought lasts, Levens added, the more impacts there are to livestock, crop yields, water availability and the water table itself.

A silver lining, Levens said, is long-term drought is unlikely.

“Generally our area, the upper Midwest, northern Minnesota area, tends to not stay in drought for extended periods of time,” she said.

The National Weather Service in Duluth is constantly monitoring the drought and its effects on northeastern Minnesota, and Levens encouraged people to submit local drought impacts they observe to https://tinyurl.com/5n74uc7x .

MATT ERICKSON, Editor, may be reached at matt.erickson@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5857.