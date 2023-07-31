Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Drought reaches severe levels throughout Brainerd region

All of Crow Wing, Mille Lacs and Morrison counties; most of Aitkin, Todd and Wadena counties; and southern Cass County are listed in severe drought.

Graphic showing drought conditions in Minnesota.
Contributed / U. S. Drought Monitor
Matt Erickson
By Matt Erickson
Today at 6:57 AM

BRAINERD — Severe drought conditions continue to spread in the Brainerd lakes area.

The U.S. Drought Monitor’s latest information through Tuesday, July 25, show all of Crow Wing, Mille Lacs and Morrison counties; most of Aitkin, Todd and Wadena counties; and southern Cass County listed in severe drought.

Read more

That’s a change from the week before, where — with the exception of southern Crow Wing County and all of Mille Lacs and Morrison counties — most of the Brainerd area was listed in moderate drought.

“We continue to have an expansion across parts of central Minnesota into that severe drought status,” said Ketzel Levens, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth. “You guys over there just keep getting missed by the rain.”

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Levens said looking at long-term forecasts, there is no indication for above normal precipitation, which is something the Brainerd area needs to pull itself out of severe drought.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The next seven day forecast is really just a typical summer setup where we have on and off chances for showers and thunderstorms but, as the Brainerd lakes area has learned unfortunately this summer, that doesn’t always mean they’re going to hit you,” Levens said. “You can continually get missed with those kinds of scattered chances.”

Even longer term forecasts going out two to three weeks show below normal or near normal precipitation, Levens said.

“We would need above normal precipitation for this time of year in order to start to come out of drought,” Levens said. “Even just normal precipitation probably would just maintain drought conditions at this point.”

For the foreseeable future, the Brainerd lakes area and much of central Minnesota will continue to be in a short-term drought status, with vegetation being stressed, grass drying up and some lower water levels in lakes and rivers, Levens said. The longer the drought lasts, Levens added, the more impacts there are to livestock, crop yields, water availability and the water table itself.

A silver lining, Levens said, is long-term drought is unlikely.

“Generally our area, the upper Midwest, northern Minnesota area, tends to not stay in drought for extended periods of time,” she said.

The National Weather Service in Duluth is constantly monitoring the drought and its effects on northeastern Minnesota, and Levens encouraged people to submit local drought impacts they observe to https://tinyurl.com/5n74uc7x .

A graphic showing the precipitation outlook Aug. 2-6
Contributed / National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

MATT ERICKSON, Editor, may be reached at matt.erickson@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5857.

Matt Erickson
By Matt Erickson
Matt Erickson joined the Brainerd Dispatch in 2000 as a reporter, covering crime and courts and the city of Brainerd. In 2012 he was promoted to night editor and in 2014 was promoted to editor of the newspaper.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: A moonless sky mid-month should make for great stargazing
2h ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Drawing of a dog during the day and night.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Day and night
3h ago
 · 
By  Myrikal Ausland-Bethel
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Humid air is light; not heavy
1d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb sit next to each other at a table.
Columns
What's next with student loan forgiveness?
18h ago
 · 
By  Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb
Alex_4005_KY_St_Fair_22_-_Ryan_Pike[1].jpg
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
American Idol alum to perform at Crow Wing County Fair
2d ago
 · 
By  Hannah Ward
Crow Wing County District Court.
Local
Brainerd man receives 10 years probation on sexual assault charges
3d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Get your last casts in! Voting ends 11:59 pm, July 31 in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal