Expect freezing rain, snow Monday in central Minnesota

BRAINERD — A mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow could make for hazardous travel conditions Monday, Feb. 27, across central Minnesota, including in the Brainerd lakes area.

The National Weather Service in Duluth’s hazardous weather outlook noted a winter weather system will move into the area late Sunday and continue through Monday. Precipitation late Sunday night is likely to start off as freezing rain for most locations. Ice accumulations up to two-tenths of an inch will be possible by Monday morning, especially south of Highway 210.

A winter weather advisory is in effect in Aitkin, Cass and Crow Wing counties from 2 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, and in Mille Lacs, Morrison and Todd counties from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

For the Brainerd area, freezing rain is expected after 5 a.m. Monday, with a chance of sleet, freezing rain and snow before noon and rain and snow between noon and 5 p.m. Less than a half an inch of snow and sleet accumulation is expected.

In Mille Lacs, Morrison and Todd counties, total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of between one- and two-tenths of an inch are possible.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the weather service reported. “The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.”

The weather system will be short lived, however, with sunny skies and a high temperature of 35 degrees in the forecast for Tuesday, but more snow is possible later in the week.

The Brainerd area forecast

Monday: Snow and freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet before noon, then a chance of rain and snow between noon and 5 p.m. High near 36 degrees. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New ice accumulation of around 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 15 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 35 degrees. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday night: A 40% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees. Blustery, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of snow, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 24 degrees. Blustery, with a north wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 3 degrees below zero. Blustery, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 20 degrees. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 2 degrees. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28 degrees. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.